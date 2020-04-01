George Karl Jokes About DeMarcus Cousins, Kings Reunion on April Fools' Day

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

Former NBA head coach George Karl celebrated April Fools' Day by joking he is returning to the Sacramento Kings and reuniting with DeMarcus Cousins in the process:

Karl, who coached the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Seattle SuperSonics, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets and Kings for 27 seasons, was on Sacramento's bench for the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns.

He coached just 30 games in 2014-15 as a replacement for Tyrone Corbin and was a mere 44-68 during those two seasons. It was a far cry from his time in Seattle, Denver and Milwaukee, when he was well above .500.

The losing wasn't the only problem during Karl's tenure with the Kings.

Adrian Wojnarowski, then of Yahoo Sports, reported in June 2015 that "Karl's intense desire to trade the All-Star center [Cousins] has made it increasingly unlikely this coach-star partnership can peacefully coexist next season."

Cousins wasn't subtle about his feelings at the time on Twitter:

Nothing like a good old April Fools' Day joke to bring back the "snake in the grass emoji" period of Kings history.