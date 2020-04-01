Warriors Rumors: LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman Don't Interest GSW with Top-5 Pick

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors reportedly aren't interested in selecting former Memphis center James Wiseman or point guard LaMelo Ball with the No. 1 overall pick should they land it in the 2020 draft lottery.

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors "aren't believed to be high" on either one with a source saying, "I think they'd only take one of those two if they were trading down in the draft and taking them for another team."

Letourneau also noted if it is picking anywhere between Nos. 2 and 5 in the draft, Golden State could give a "hard look" at selecting Deni Avdija, who some teams believe the five-time reigning Western Conference champions have at No. 2 on their board behind Anthony Edwards.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.