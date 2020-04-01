Warriors Rumors: LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman Don't Interest GSW with Top-5 Pick

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019, file photo, LaMelo Ball of the Illawarra Hawks carries the ball up during their game against the Sydney Kings in the Australian Basketball League in Sydney. LaMelo Ball's bone bruise on his left foot is expected to keep him out of the Illawarra Hawks lineup for the remainder of the National Basketball League season in Australia. The 18-year-old American, who joined Illawarra as part of the NBL's Next Stars program, is expected to be a first-round pick in this year's NBA draft.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors reportedly aren't interested in selecting former Memphis center James Wiseman or point guard LaMelo Ball with the No. 1 overall pick should they land it in the 2020 draft lottery. 

According to Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Warriors "aren't believed to be high" on either one with a source saying, "I think they'd only take one of those two if they were trading down in the draft and taking them for another team."

Letourneau also noted if it is picking anywhere between Nos. 2 and 5 in the draft, Golden State could give a "hard look" at selecting Deni Avdija, who some teams believe the five-time reigning Western Conference champions have at No. 2 on their board behind Anthony Edwards.

           

