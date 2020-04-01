Phillip Dorsett Says He 'Cant Wait' to Play with Russell Wilson, Seahawks

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

New Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Phillip Dorsett is excited about playing with quarterback Russell Wilson after signing with the team on a one-year deal.

"I personally believe he's the best deep-ball thrower in the NFL," Dorsett said during the Chuck and Buck show on 950 KJR (h/t Nick Shook of NFL.com). "You can see it week in and week out with DK [Metcalf] and Tyler [Lockett]. I've been sitting back taking advantage of the NFL Game Pass, it's free, so I've been watching games and you can see it."

He continued: "He's a magician. I feel like, honestly, I don't think he gets as much credit as he deserves. He's a great quarterback. ... He can make every throw and it's a blessing that I get to play with him. I can't wait to get there and work with him."

Dorsett, 27, spent the past three seasons with the New England Patriots, registering 29 receptions for 397 yards and five scores in 2019. It looked as though Dorsett was primed for a breakout year after Week 1, when he torched the Pittsburgh Steelers to the tune of four catches, 95 yards and two touchdowns.

But the veteran wideout had just one more game with 50 or more receiving yards, and for his career has exceeded 500 receiving yards just once.

In Seattle, he'll compete for the third receiver gig behind Lockett and Metcalf. He'll primarily be battling with David Moore for that distinction, who had 17 catches for 301 yards and two touchdowns last season. At the very least, he was a cheap addition for the Seahawks:

And Dorsett said his time in New England helped him diversify his route tree, which he hopes to bring to Seattle.

"That's one thing I definitely did learn in New England: You have to be flexible," he said. "I just didn't want to get put in a box where it's like, 'Oh he just lines up outside and runs straight.' No, I can actually run the deep curls, the outs, the comebacks, the digs. I can run those routes. I can't wait to go out there and show it."