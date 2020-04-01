Khabib Says He's out of UFC 249, Will Self-Quarantine at Home During COVID-19

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov ruled himself out of his lightweight championship bout against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 on April 18.

Nurmagomedov announced Wednesday on Instagram he intends to self-quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic and thus will not fight Ferguson.

"I understand everything and I'm definitely upset more than you to cancel the fight," he wrote. "Probably like all others, I had many plans after the fight, but I can't control it all. The greatest countries and the largest companies of our time are shocked by what is happening, every day the situation changes unpredictably. But Khabib still has to fight, is that what you saying? Take care of yourself and put yourself in my shoes."

