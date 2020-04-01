Sean Payton Says Saints Have 2020 NFL Draft War Room Set Up in Local Brewery

Brian Blanco/Associated Press

Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures.

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton appeared on Wednesday's episode of the Rich Eisen Show and said the NFC South team has set up its draft war room in a local brewery that belongs to the family of Gayle Benson, who owns the Saints and New Orleans Pelicans.

The NFL draft is still scheduled to take place from April 23-25 amid the coronavirus pandemic, but all public events in Las Vegas have been canceled. What's more, team facilities are closed and travel restrictions are in place, meaning squads around the league have to adjust as the draft approaches.

Payton has firsthand experience with a virus that has led to so many changes in the sports world after testing positive, but he told WWL Radio (h/t ESPN's Mike Triplett) he was cleared of the diagnosis.

Part of New Orleans' adjustment to the situation is apparently setting up a war room in a brewery as it looks to add the next game-changing superstar to its roster following three straight NFC South titles.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected in his most recent mock draft that the Saints will take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 24 overall pick as a potential long-term answer after Drew Brees eventually retires.