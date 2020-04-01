Marcus Rashford Talks Jadon Sancho, Manchester United, More in B/R Q&A

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United star Marcus Rashford took time to speak with Bleacher Report on Instagram Live as the football world remains at a standstill amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jadon Sancho is one of the hottest commodities in the game, with many wondering whether the Borussia Dortmund star will be on the move in the next transfer window. Goal's Charlotte Duncker and Nizaar Kinsella reported United have emerged as a favorite to land the 20-year-old.

Rashford and Sancho have played together on the England national team, and Rashford addressed the possibility of teaming up at club level as well to forge a dynamic trio including Anthony Martial.

"Obviously we'll be good," he said. "Sancho is a great player and you sort of, you know, it's like the new generation player and it's definitely exciting, to watch him become the player that is becoming so, um, you know, credit to him. Hopefully we can, we can all play together. That'll be, that'd be good.

The United forward also explained what he likes about Sancho's game: "He just plays off the cuff, you know. He's creative. He's imaginative, and I think they're the things that in this generation, that's what you need to be world class."

Rashford was also asked about a hypothetical five-a-side team of United players. He said he would rely mostly on players he watched at Old Trafford as a supporter, listing David de Gea at goalkeeper and then Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney as his outfield players.

Rashford had high praise for Bruno Fernandes, who made an immediate impact at the club after arriving in January.

"I think as a player that's like I mentioned before. He's creative and he's very forward thinking. He always wants to play the ball forward and create opportunities early. It's definitely going to be good to play with him and, you know, hopefully we can have some good times together. ...

"He's got such a positive attitude, and the vibe he brings to the team is just positive. Even when he does lose the ball or makes a mistake, he's always running, working out to win it back. I think that definitely rubs off on the other players. He's had a positive impact and, you know, hopefully he carries it on."

A back injury kept Rashford out of action before the Premier League went on hiatus, so he has yet to play with Fernandes.

Even if United strikes out in its pursuit of Sancho, the Red Devils' attack will undoubtedly be fearsome once the 22-year-old is back to full health.