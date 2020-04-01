Report: Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo Donating $1K to 190 Minor Leaguers Amid COVID-19

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 15: Shin-Soo Choo #17 of the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on September 15, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Texas Rangers outfielder and designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo is donating $1,000 to each of the team's 190 minor league players, according to Naver Sports in South Korea (h/t Korean baseball reporter Daniel Kim).

"I came here with nothing, but baseball has given me a lot since," Choo said of his donation, per Kim. "Minor league players are future of our organization. I just hope that they can fight through and overcome this difficult time."

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

