Report: Rangers' Shin-Soo Choo Donating $1K to 190 Minor Leaguers Amid COVID-19

Texas Rangers outfielder and designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo is donating $1,000 to each of the team's 190 minor league players, according to Naver Sports in South Korea (h/t Korean baseball reporter Daniel Kim).

"I came here with nothing, but baseball has given me a lot since," Choo said of his donation, per Kim. "Minor league players are future of our organization. I just hope that they can fight through and overcome this difficult time."

