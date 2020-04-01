Kevin Durant, Nets Players Who Tested Positive for Coronavirus Now Symptom-Free

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 1, 2020

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Kevin Durant looks on during a game at the Staples Center on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Credit: 2020 NBAE (Photo by Chris Elise/NBAE via Getty Images)
Chris Elise/Getty Images

Kevin Durant and three other members of the Brooklyn Nets who previously tested positive for the coronavirus are symptom-free. 

Per The Athletic's Alex Schiffer, Nets general manager Sean Marks announced the news during a conference call Wednesday. 

There have been 15 confirmed coronavirus cases involving NBA players, owners or team personnel. Marcus Smart, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Christian Wood have since been cleared following their diagnoses. 

Two unnamed players for the Los Angeles Lakers were declared symptom-free Tuesday, a team spokeswoman told Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet. 

On March 17, the Nets announced four players tested positive for COVID-19, and one of them was experiencing symptoms. 

The team also stated all four players were "isolated and under the care of team physicians."

Durant told Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium that he was one of the players who had the virus: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this."

The Nets' last game was on March 10 before the NBA suspended its season the next evening because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Video Play Button

Durant moved to Brooklyn in a sign-and-trade last July but hasn't appeared in a game while rehabbing the ruptured Achilles he suffered in the 2019 NBA Finals with the Golden State Warriors.  

 

