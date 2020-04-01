WWE WrestleMania 2020: Updated Match Card, Odds, Predictions for PPV

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

For a while, it seemed like every day brought a new change to the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view. Most of the event has been pre-taped by this point, but there is one amendment WWE is waiting until the last minute to announce.

Roman Reigns will not be at The Show of Shows for his match with Goldberg because he is immunocompromised after twice recovering from leukemia in his lifetime, and he wants to stay safe for his family during the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday's SmackDown should see the new challenger for the Universal Championship revealed, but until then, the official WWE website still shows Goldberg vs. Reigns as happening.

This week saw the most changes to the card, as different bouts were either canceled or altered to accommodate different people.

Let's take a look at the updated card, betting odds, predictions and a few other things you need to know about this year's two-day WrestleMania.

