WWE WrestleMania 2020: Updated Match Card, Odds, Predictions for PPV
For a while, it seemed like every day brought a new change to the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view. Most of the event has been pre-taped by this point, but there is one amendment WWE is waiting until the last minute to announce.
Roman Reigns will not be at The Show of Shows for his match with Goldberg because he is immunocompromised after twice recovering from leukemia in his lifetime, and he wants to stay safe for his family during the coronavirus pandemic.
Friday's SmackDown should see the new challenger for the Universal Championship revealed, but until then, the official WWE website still shows Goldberg vs. Reigns as happening.
This week saw the most changes to the card, as different bouts were either canceled or altered to accommodate different people.
Let's take a look at the updated card, betting odds, predictions and a few other things you need to know about this year's two-day WrestleMania.
For information about the pandemic and precautions to take, please see guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Updated Card
- The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles (Boneyard match)
- Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg (Universal Championship)
- Bray Wyatt vs. John Cena (Firefly Fun House match)
- Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE Championship)
- Edge vs. Randy Orton (Last Man Standing)
- Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler (Raw Women's Championship)
- Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte (NXT Women's Championship)
- Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Tamina vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown Women's Championship)
- Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
- Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
- Elias vs. King Corbin
- Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan (Intercontinental Championship)
- Street Profits vs. Austin Theory and Andrade (Raw Tag Team Championships)
- The Kabuki Warriors vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross (Women's Tag Team Championships)
- Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler
- The Miz and Morrison vs. The Usos vs. The New Day (SmackDown Tag Team Championship ladder match)
We don't yet know which bouts will end up on which night, but there is a good chance WWE breaks it up evenly so each night has a proper main event and undercard.
Betting Odds
- Aleister Black (1-8) over Bobby Lashley (4-1)
- Edge (2-11) over Randy Orton (13-4)
- Elias and Baron Corbin are even odds at (11-13)
- Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens are even odds at (11-13)
Believe it or not, betting on pro wrestling is a thing people do. They know the results are pre-determined, but that does not stop people from placing their bets and hoping for the best.
Oddschecker only has odds listed for nine matches on the card. That may change in the coming days as we get closer to the weekend event.
Shayna Baszler (3-4) is the favorite to win in her match against Becky Lynch (18-20) for the Raw Women's Championship.
Rhea Ripley (1-2) is the heavy favorite to defeat Charlotte Flair (7-5) to retain the NXT women's title, which is not surprising given how the Australian has been pushed in recent months.
Bray Wyatt (1-4) is an even safer bet over John Cena (5-2) at this point. The Fiend looks poised to avenge his alter ego's loss against Cena from WrestleMania 30.
Drew McIntyre (10-29) has the best odds in his WWE Championship showdown with Brock Lesnar (2-1). The Undertaker (2-9) is also a safe bet to score a victory over Styles (14-5).
Here are the favorites for the rest of the undercard bouts:
Predictions
As the lineup for WrestleMania seems to change on a daily basis, everyone is continuing to update their predictions for the event.
Other Information You Need to Know
One announcement we know is coming soon is Reigns' replacement for his match against Goldberg at WrestleMania. The Big Dog took to Instagram this week to explain why he decided to pull out of the event.
That is not the only forthcoming change. According to PWInsider (h/t Marc Middleton of Wrestling Inc), The Miz was also forced to cancel his appearance at the event due to an unknown illness.
With so many precautions being taken to help stop the spread of coronavirus, keeping anyone with symptoms off the show is the safest option.
Since most or all of WrestleMania has already been taped, we should find out all of the remaining changes expected for the pay-per-view on Friday's SmackDown.