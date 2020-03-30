The Best Possible Outcome for Every WrestleMania 36 Match Result

13 of 14

Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported Roman Reigns has opted out of WrestleMania 36 over concerns that his treatment for leukemia has left him immunocompromised amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Raj Giri for Wrestling Inc) reported Braun Strowman will replace The Big Dog in the Universal Championship match against Goldberg.

The announcement was another bombshell for this WrestleMania season. Goldberg defeated The Fiend at Super ShowDown specifically to set up this match with Reigns. It was to be a box-office clash between two juggernauts of different eras squaring off for the top prize on SmackDown.

Now, though, it will go down in the history books as a "what if."

Strowman has been ice-cold and is coming off an intercontinental title loss to Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber. How or why WWE would think he is a suitable opponent over The Fiend or someone like King Corbin who could benefit from it is a mystery.

Accepting things as they are, though, the best outcome is for Goldberg to spear and jackhammer his way to a successful title defense. Yes, there will be those who argue such a loss would demolish any credibility Strowman has left.

In reality, The Monster Among Men's credibility was shattered the minute he won tag titles with a 10-year-old rather than tearing stuff up two years ago at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. It was further diminished a year later when he was left off the main card entirely.

Strowman will likely win and get a big celebration, but if WWE is absolutely sold on The Big Dog vs. Goldberg, it would behoove the company to keep the veteran around for another month or so and give fans the Reigns coronation it intended for this year's Show of Shows.