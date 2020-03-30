WWE WrestleMania 36: Early Predictions for Announced Matches on the Card

0 of 11

Credit: WWE.com

WrestleMania 36 takes place Saturday and Sunday, making it the first two-day 'Mania in WWE history.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic-related limits on public gatherings, the promotion has been holding shows without fans at the Performance Center, and that is how this year's WrestleMania will work too.

Most of the show will be taped, and some matches will end up being changed because certain Superstars are unable to make the trip to Florida. WWE has promised us a few other locations in addition to the PC, which will likely include the Firefly Fun House and Boneyard matches.

Since we already know some bouts will be altered but that WWE has yet to make the announcements, we will only be looking at matches we know have not been affected. Let's make some predictions about who will leave 'Mania with Ws this year.

