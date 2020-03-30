WWE WrestleMania 36: Early Predictions for Announced Matches on the Card

WWE WrestleMania 36: Early Predictions for Announced Matches on the CardMarch 30, 2020
WrestleMania 36 takes place Saturday and Sunday, making it the first two-day 'Mania in WWE history.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic-related limits on public gatherings, the promotion has been holding shows without fans at the Performance Center, and that is how this year's WrestleMania will work too.
Most of the show will be taped, and some matches will end up being changed because certain Superstars are unable to make the trip to Florida. WWE has promised us a few other locations in addition to the PC, which will likely include the Firefly Fun House and Boneyard matches.
Since we already know some bouts will be altered but that WWE has yet to make the announcements, we will only be looking at matches we know have not been affected. Let's make some predictions about who will leave 'Mania with Ws this year.
Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
There are two ways WWE can go with the NXT women's title bout. It can either use this as a chance to push Charlotte Flair as the top woman in the division or it can use it to push Rhea Ripley as a powerful newcomer.
The NXT UK alum has been tearing up the competition on her way to WrestleMania, looking stronger with each passing week.
The Queen doesn't need the win. Ripley needs the rub so she can bring new eyes to NXT and continue building herself up into the next Raw or SmackDown women's champion.
Prediction: Ripley
Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
Many people have been built to look like they could dethrone Brock Lesnar, but they have all fallen short. Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Ricochet know how tough The Beast can be.
For some reason, Drew McIntyre's push feels different. This seems like the perfect chance to propel him from a midcarder into a main event star.
Lesnar will do a good job putting him over, just like he did when The Scottish Psychopath threw him out of the ring at The Royal Rumble. Any other outcome would cause a lot of anger among the WWE Universe.
Prediction: McIntyre
Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
Just like with Ripley and McIntyre, Shayna Baszler needs to win at WrestleMania way more than her opponent.
Becky Lynch has been one of the top stars in the company for well over a year. She has had all of the big moments WWE could possibly pack into 12 months.
It's time to create the next dominant force in the women's division, and The Queen of Spades is the best choice. She will not only beat Lynch—she will make The Man tap out.
But will WWE resist the urge to involve Ronda Rousey in their matchup?
Prediction: Baszler
John Cena vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt
John Cena has fought Bray Wyatt many times, including at WrestleMania, but he has never faced anyone like The Fiend before.
After his disappointing title loss to Goldberg at Super ShowDown in February, Wyatt needs something to put him back on top. Even a non-title victory over Cena will do the trick.
Giving them a Firefly Fun House stipulation allows them to create some unique moments we would not see in an arena full of fans.
But all that matters is who has their hand raised, and that is going to be The Fiend.
Prediction: Wyatt
Bayley vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina
The SmackDown Women's Championship match is one of the hardest to predict because there are so many ways WWE could take this storyline.
The relationship between Bayley and Sasha Banks will be the focal point, but that may be to set up their feud while somebody like Naomi wins the title.
Lacey Evans and Tamina are the least likely candidates to win based on recent booking. It's going to come down to The Boss, the champ and the woman who stole the show at The Royal Rumble.
Since we have to make a pick, Naomi is the best choice. The crowd loves her, and she would be a breath of fresh air as champion.
Prediction: Naomi
The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
When AJ Styles challenged The Undertaker to a Boneyard match, many members of the WWE Universe were left scratching their heads.
Taker has been involved in Buried Alive, Hell in a Cell and Casket matches, but nobody has any idea what a Boneyard match is supposed to be. It if is anything like the Graveyard match we saw in WCW between Sting in Vampiro, it is going to be poorly lit and really weird.
Even though Styles is the better choice to win because he can use the momentum after the PPV, The Deadman will likely win this bout and add The Phenomenal One to his unrivalled list of WrestleMania conquests.
Prediction: The Undertaker
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins have been on a collision course since The Monday Night Messiah went from fan favorite to wannabe cult leader several months ago.
This is another one that is hard to predict because of the position the combatants hold on the roster. They are both former world champions and are considered among the best in the company.
Neither will suffer from a loss or gain much from a win. The outcome isn't as important as the journey, but since we have to pick someone, it's going to be KO.
Prediction: Owens
Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn
The partnership between Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak has led to The Yes Man getting an intercontinental title shot at WrestleMania against Sami Zayn.
Under normal circumstances, this would be the match of the night. It still could be, but if Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura and Gulak are at ringside, the action on the outside may distract from what's going on inside the ring.
Zayn only won the title at Elimination Chamber on March 8, and it would be foolish to take it off of him so soon. The Liberator will get the win, but that doesn't mean Bryan and Gulak will be out of the picture. This feud could last for the next few PPVs if WWE rotates opponents on both sides.
Prediction: Zayn
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
Bobby Lashley is the kind of athlete who looks like he should have been a multi-time world champion by now, but WWE keeps treating him like a midcard act.
Giving him a singles bout with Aleister Black will help him to move on from his feud with Rusev. However, The Dutch Destroyer is the one being pushed.
Black has already defeated some big names in the company, and scoring another one over a powerhouse like Lashley would give him a boost heading into the post-WrestleMania season.
Prediction: Black
Elias vs. Baron Corbin
The feud between Elias and Baron Corbin is the definition of filler content, but WWE made it a little more interesting on SmackDown.
As the two were fighting on an elevated platform, The King used his scepter to knock the singer to the ground. It was the kind of spot WWE couldn't have done with a live crowd because it required cuts, editing and stunt work.
This will not be the match of the night, but it could be more entertaining than we expect. Both men could use a win, but it makes more sense if Elias goes over after what we saw Friday.
Prediction: Elias
Edge vs. Randy Orton
One of the most anticipated matches at WrestleMania 36 is Randy Orton vs. Edge. It is the most personal feud going, and it will be the first singles match for The Rated-R Superstar since he retired nine years ago.
The Viper is the perfect antagonist in this storyline because he has reached the point where he can win or lose and the crowd would still like him.
Edge is out for revenge, not just for himself but for his wife too. This will be a Last Man Standing match, which means it will not have to be confined to the ring. For all we know, Edge will win in the parking lot or on the roof.
Wherever they end up, Orton has to lose. Bad guys don't win these kinds of matches unless WWE is going to keep the storyline going. Given his injury history, Edge is likely only going to work a handful of matches. This is probably a one-and-done situation for the former tag team champions.
Prediction: Edge
What are your predictions for WrestleMania 36?