Early Predictions for Every Match on the WWE WrestleMania 2020 Card
It may not feel like it, but WWE WrestleMania 36 is just around the corner. While a move to the WWE Performance Center has changed the setting, the matches are still monumental.
The event is so big in fact that it could not be contained on just one night. The Show of Shows will air over two nights with a huge card that includes Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre, Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns and Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler.
The card is hardly finalized, but that doesn't mean it's not the right time to start speculating on who will win and take an unforgettable step forward in 2020.
These predictions will only include matches that have been officially announced for the night. That means expected matches will not be discussed, so no Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan or Heavy Machinery vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode just yet.
Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley
The Story So Far
Aleister Black has run through the field on WWE Raw. He has gone almost entirely undefeated beyond being forced to run the gauntlet against The O.C. and falling in the third match to AJ Styles.
Bobby Lashley has been nearly unstoppable since finding Lana. The Ravishing Russian has helped him ruin Rusev's life and set himself up for success.
The men are two of the most dominant forces on Raw, and only one can continue that momentum.
Analysis
This could be a fine match, but it has been sloppily put together. At the last minute, WWE realized the two-day card needed to be filled, and that would need to include these two men. However, there's no story behind it all.
The All Mighty has lost plenty of matches and recovered, but The Dutch Destroyer has gone nearly undefeated and needs to continue that momentum.
Prediction: Black defeats Lashley with Black Mass despite Lana's interference.
Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Andrade
The Story So Far
The Street Profits defeated Seth Rollins and Murphy thanks to Kevin Owens and became the new Raw tag team champions. After putting The Monday Night Messiah behind them, they needed new challengers for WrestleMania.
Zelina Vega brought in Angel Garza to combat Humberto Carrillo after he injured Andrade. With the return of El Idolo, the two men have joined forces to win all the gold for Vega.
Analysis
Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford have the right stuff to be Raw tag team champions, but they need worthy competitors to push them forward. While Andrade and Garza can be a good team, this is far too fast a turnaround.
Obviously, the only right answer is for The Street Profits to win. This is only Ford and Dawkins' first big challenge as champions.
Prediction: Street Profits take down their latest challengers after a competitive clash.
King Corbin vs. Elias
The Story So Far
King Corbin has tried to repeatedly taunt everyone in his path only for Elias to step in. The Living Truth has been an intentional thorn in The Lone Wolf's side at every turn.
After Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley made a mockery of Corbin on Friday's SmackDown, Elias threw him out of the ring, and the host of WrestleMania decided he wanted to see the two fight.
Analysis
This will not be a great match. While it has been built up for a pay-per-view more than some matches on this card, this is the worst in-ring contest on the entire card by a solid margin. Elias and Corbin can work well with others but not each other.
The King was once a protected heel, but he has been embarrassed repeatedly since he started a feud with Roman Reigns. Elias will benefit somewhat from this win if WWE ever wants to push him.
Prediction: Elias hurts Corbin's precious ego by giving him a memorable loss.
Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Lacey Evans vs. Dana Brooke vs. Tamina
The Story So Far
Bayley has run down the whole SmackDown women's division alongside Sasha Banks.
While The Role Model has defeated every challenger, her arrogance has grown unwieldy. Paige announced that she would pay for her arrogance by facing the top women on the blue brand in a Six-Pack Elimination match.
Bayley has defeated Naomi, Lacey Evans and Dana Brooke already, but Tamina is a new challenger. Sasha Banks is also a fresh challenger as The Legit Boss has avoided fighting her best friend since they found a common purpose together.
Analysis
This match has potential to be fun but likely not leave much of a lasting impression. Bayley is a good performer, but her work with this entire group has been less than exciting. It would have been more interesting to just pair her and Banks.
A Six-Pack Challenge is often just unmemorable chaos as it is, but a story could be told with the best friends each wanting to be champion. The Boss could be poised for a huge face turn after Bayley steals her moment, or the two can no longer hide their egos in a battle for gold.
Prediction: Bayley eliminates Banks last after taking advantage of her dominant performance.
Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins
The Story So Far
After an embarrassing display at WWE Survivor Series in November, Seth Rollins implored the Raw roster to step up. In response, Kevin Owens hit him with a stunner.
Rebranding himself The Monday Night Messiah, Rollins has brought together AOP and Buddy Murphy since to mold the red brand into the image he desires.
KO had fought back against Rollins and his disciples after bringing in help from The Viking Raiders, Samoa Joe, The Street Profits and Big Show. Rollins has always come out on top, though.
However, after Owens cost The Messiah the Raw Tag Team Championship, they agreed to a match at WrestleMania.
Analysis
This may be the most complete story told on the card. Rollins and Owens have been doing this since 2019 and somehow have yet to wrestle one-on-one since it started. It is the right kind of Road to WrestleMania booking.
The important part of all this is to not distract from the in-ring action. Many will get involved, but the heart of the story is Owens finally getting his revenge. He needs to stop The Messiah's reign of terror at least for one night.
Prediction: KO wins with the help of all those that Rollins has wronged.
Boneyard: The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles
The Story So Far
AJ Styles arrogantly called out every legend that he felt was unworthy of fighting him at WrestleMania. The Undertaker took offense and entered the Tuwaiq Trophy gauntlet match at Super ShowDown in February. He chokeslammed The Phenomenal One to win.
Styles has taunted The Deadman since then, calling him washed up and only in the business to get another paycheck for his wife, Michelle McCool. This brought out a more personal side of Taker, who has looked to destroy The O.C. and get a definitive victory over The Phenomenal One.
Analysis
This is an odd bout because it feels like a Streak match. Undertaker is coming back to The Show of Shows, looking to win another big time match, but there are no real stakes. He has nothing to defend and barely appears anymore.
This could be good but only if the veteran is in shape for it. He has not been ready for his last few matches. The Phenomenal One should win here given he has been repeatedly embarrassed on the Road to WrestleMania, but it's common for Taker to keep winning no matter what.
Prediction: Taker wins with a pair of Tombstones after McCool interferes.
NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
The Story So Far
Charlotte Flair won the 2020 women's Royal Rumble match. As she pondered who she wanted to face at WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley challenged her.
The NXT women's champion wanted a match against the best. The Queen accepted after The Nightmare defeated Bianca Belair at NXT TakeOver: Portland.
As a new champion and fresh face to WWE, Ripley is looking to cement her name against the best, while Charlotte wants to show NXT is still beneath her.
Analysis
This should be a fantastic match as Charlotte has always delivered at 'Mania, and Ripley has been great since starting her full NXT run. The two have similar in-ring styles that should mesh well together and potentially steal the show.
The Queen has run through everyone in WWE, even those she shouldn't have beaten. Just like with Asuka, this feels like an easy loss for Charlotte to take that will benefit her opponent greatly. It's just a matter of how WWE sees the situation.
Prediction: Ripley wins definitively with the Riptide.
John Cena vs. 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt
The Story So Far
John Cena made an announcement that he was ready to step aside for the next generation of stars at WrestleMania 36, but The Fiend challenged The Champ to a match, and the veteran accepted.
Bray Wyatt blamed Cena for sending his life into a tailspin that birthed The Fiend. The Cenation Leader was not having it and fired back by saying self-entitlement was the reason Wyatt wasn't the future of WWE.
Analysis
Cena and Wyatt have never had great in-ring chemistry, but they always tell a great story. The Fiend has given new life to The Eater of Worlds, and he can certainly tell another story with The Champ on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
This needs to be Wyatt's moment, though. While Cena did give Wyatt big wins during his first run as WWE champion, that WrestleMania loss still lingers. It is time for The Fiend to get his revenge.
Prediction: The Fiend chokes out Cena with the mandible claw to win.
Last Man Standing: Edge vs. Randy Orton
The Story So Far
Edge made a shocking return in the men's Royal Rumble match in January and lasted to the final three after eliminating Randy Orton. The Viper attacked him the next night, injuring him enough that he looked ready to retire.
Beth Phoenix came out to retire on her husband's behalf, but Orton appeared and taunted The Glamazon. He called her selfish for pushing The Rated-R Superstar back in the ring and RKOed her.
A frustrated Edge called out The Viper and said he wasn't retiring just yet.
Analysis
It is rarely that exciting to see veterans returning to a long-forgotten feud years later, but Orton and Edge have put so much into this story. The weight of the rivalry will carry what could easily be a forgettable match otherwise.
The Rated-R Superstar is stepping into the ring in a singles bout for the first time in years, and this needs to be his moment. 'Mania is all about giving feel-good stories a satisfying ending. This is the ultimate feel-good story. The result is easy.
Prediction: Edge spears Orton off the stage and stands tall to win his first singles match in years.
Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
The Story So Far
Becky Lynch stepped up to Asuka at the Royal Rumble and conquered her greatest rival. She subsequently walked onto Raw confident but was attacked by Shayna Baszler. The Queen of Spades bit her, spilling The Man's blood on the mat.
Baszler then earned her title shot by running through Asuka, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan inside the Elimination Chamber.
Lynch continued to taunt The Queen of Spades on the Road to WrestleMania, certain that Baszler was not truly ready for her.
Analysis
Lynch has been walking into this match with even more confidence than usual, but The Queen of Spades comes off as her toughest opponent to date. This should be a great match where both focus on brawling and submissions to sell the personal edge to the feud.
While either woman winning can continue this story, it is the right time to give Lynch a true challenge. If Baszler breaks through her bravado and defeats her, The Man has a new rival to overcome going forward.
Both will benefit from The Queen of Spades showing her dominance.
Prediction: Baszler forces Lynch to pass out to the Kirifuda Clutch.
WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns
The Story So Far
Goldberg wanted another chance to be WWE universal champion, and he succeeded by defeating Bray Wyatt with a flurry of Spears and a Jackhammer at Super ShowDown. Roman Reigns decided he was next and stepped up to the WWE Hall of Famer.
The Big Dog has called out Goldberg repeatedly as unworthy of his title, stealing it from a more deserving star. The two got heated, prepared to start their fight early, as Reigns did not step back any of his comments about the legendary wrestler.
Analysis
At best, this will be a short and contained sprint. Both men will hit Spears before The Big Dog hits the final one that seals the victory. It will not be a true 'Mania main event, but the spectacle should have people talking similar to other Goldberg matches.
The result is a foregone conclusion: Goldberg will lose because he is not sticking around for the foreseeable future. He just came back so he could have this match with Reigns.
Prediction: Reigns defeats Goldberg with a trio of Spears in a short match.
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (w/ Paul Heyman) vs. Drew McIntyre
The Story So Far
Brock Lesnar ran through the field at the start of the men's Royal Rumble match, eliminating the first 13 men on his own, but Drew McIntyre arrived to Claymore him right over the top rope. He won the Rumble and challenged The Beast Incarnate to a match at WrestleMania.
Paul Heyman has attempted to sell everyone on the idea that The Scottish Psychopath does not scare his client, but it does not show in their interactions.
McIntyre has dominated Lesnar like no one else to date.
Analysis
This is an easy story to tell. Someone needs to be the one who can finally take Lesnar down a peg. While Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have defeated The Beast, he has recovered quickly. McIntyre feels like more of a definitive answer.
He is a big man who has waited too long for an opportunity. If he does not defeat Lesnar, it would be a colossal waste of time. This is the right moment to pull the trigger and hopefully send The Beast back to telling stories without gold.
Prediction: McIntyre slays Lesnar with a trio of Claymores in a short match.