Predicting Which WWE WrestleMania 36 Matches Will Steal the Show

Despite the unique circumstances, the WWE Universe is excited for WrestleMania 36 and the matches that could end up stealing the show during the two-day event.

While adding a second night has resulted in a massive card, there are several scheduled bouts not being talked about that could easily steal the show. From female Superstars looking to make history to underutilized performers ready to seize their opportunity, the stage is set for an unforgettable pair of shows.

With so much talent sprinkled across the WrestleMania 36 card, here are the matches flying under the radar that could easily be considered the best bouts from the event.

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

When the match between Aleister Black and Bobby Lashley was initially announced for WrestleMania, it was heralded by WWE's social media team as Lana's return to programming.

Wrestling fans know the battle between Black and Lashley is the real story here.

Despite the lack of any storyline or reason behind the match, Black and Lashley are two supremely talented in-ring performers who should take the opportunity to have a WrestleMania singles match and run with it.

Black is looking for the breakout moment that will help catapult him into the main event scene, while Lashley is looking to prove he is much more than just Lana's sidekick. As a result, the battle between the two men could steal the show despite being the bout fans were least conditioned to care about.

Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

There has been plenty of discussion about Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler and Bayley's title defense in a multi-woman match, but the women's bout most likely to steal the show is Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair.

On one hand, Charlotte is a proven commodity who has headlined WrestleMania in the past. Not only has she shown that she can put on great matches with almost anyone, but she also showcased her ability to tell a convincing story in the ring.

On the other hand, Ripley has blossomed into one of the most talented women on the NXT roster and will look to cement her place in history with the first defense of the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania.

Both Superstars will want to steal the show and be seen as two of the top performers in the world. With a stellar build to the match and plenty of interest from the WWE Universe, this bout could easily be the highlight of the weekend.

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

In a feud that has literally lasted since November 2019, Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins will have the opportunity to put all the mediocre storytelling and multi-person matches behind them and settle it in the ring.

With Owens and Rollins both considered by many to be two of the best in-ring technicians in all of wrestling, the resulting bout should be a five-star classic.

Rollins has been shining bright on the mic since he took on the heel messiah gimmick, but he has come up against Owens, who has been booked as a lackluster babyface who throws popcorn.

When they finally step in the ring for a one-on-one bout, the performance will be one of the best of the entire WrestleMania weekend. The WWE Universe may be tired of the feud, but the culminating match will be unforgettable.

