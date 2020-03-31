Report: LeBron James, Kevin Durant Among 'All You Can Get' Contract Players

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, Brooklyn Nets stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, Washington Wizards star John Wall and Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin are among the NBA players who will receive all or most of their salary for the 2019-20 season, according to the New York Times' Marc Stein.

On March 20, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that NBA teams plan to pay out all players' paychecks that are due Wednesday, but the league "left open the possibility of recouping future salaries for canceled games on April 15."

The current collective bargaining agreement contains a force majeure provision that allows the NBA to keep 1.08 percent of a player's salary for every game canceled due to "catastrophic circumstances," such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Stein reported Tuesday that a small group of players "negotiated all-you-can get deals which feature the maximum allowable salary advance alongside an accelerated six-month payment schedule."

It's unclear when the 2019-20 NBA season will resume.

On Friday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst noted the league was following the steps that the Chinese Basketball Season has taken as it attempts to return. The CBA's tentative plan included moving all of its players to one or two cities and having them play in empty arenas while being closely examined to ensure they remained healthy.

However, Windhorst reported the Chinese government has indefinitely delayed the resumption of the CBA and other sports leagues.

That raises further doubt about the immediate future of the NBA, since China has been ahead of the United States in its detection and containment of COVID-19. The U.S. has more confirmed cases than any other country (184,183) and 3,721 deaths from the disease, per CNN.

With things in flux, Wojnarowski reported the NBA was reducing the salaries of about 100 of its "top-earning executives around the world" by 20 percent.

According to Stein, some around the league have wondered whether that step would precede a similar tactic for player salaries.