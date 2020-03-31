Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay Will Share Broncos RB Duties, Says HC Vic Fangio

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway and head coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday there will be a backfield timeshare between free-agent signing Melvin Gordon and the returning Phillip Lindsay in 2020.

"Pretty commonplace in the NFL right now to have two backs share the running back duties," Fangio told reporters. "There's a lot of work to be had for the both of them. We'll see how it unfolds."

Elway added: "The discussions we had with it, we thought it was important to have two really good backs. In landing Melvin, we thought it was a good combination with Phillip."

