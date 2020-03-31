Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay Will Share Broncos RB Duties, Says HC Vic Fangio

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 29: Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos stands on the field before a game against the Oakland Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High on December 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway and head coach Vic Fangio said Tuesday there will be a backfield timeshare between free-agent signing Melvin Gordon and the returning Phillip Lindsay in 2020.

"Pretty commonplace in the NFL right now to have two backs share the running back duties," Fangio told reporters. "There's a lot of work to be had for the both of them. We'll see how it unfolds." 

Elway added: "The discussions we had with it, we thought it was important to have two really good backs. In landing Melvin, we thought it was a good combination with Phillip."

                 

