Watch Clinton Portis Celebrate as Redskins Shock Cowboys in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 31, 2020

PHILADELPHIA - OCTOBER 3: Clinton Portis #26 of the Washington Redskins watches the action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 3, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)
Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Former Washington Redskin Clinton Portis celebrated by laughing and jumping up and down when his old team defeated the Dallas Cowboys during their B/R Madden GOAT Sim matchup on Monday.  

The simulation ended when Sammy Baugh threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Charley Taylor with five seconds left to give Washington a 34-31 victory, much to the delight of Portis:

Portis played in Washington from 2004 until 2010, his final year in the league. Overall, he ran for 6,824 yards and 46 touchdowns on 1,667 carries in D.C.

Each team's roster during this tournament was made by plugging in the best players to ever play at each position.

For more information, visit here.

Video Play Button

