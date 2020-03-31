Watch Clinton Portis Celebrate as Redskins Shock Cowboys in B/R Madden GOAT Sim

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Former Washington Redskin Clinton Portis celebrated by laughing and jumping up and down when his old team defeated the Dallas Cowboys during their B/R Madden GOAT Sim matchup on Monday.

The simulation ended when Sammy Baugh threw an 80-yard touchdown pass to Charley Taylor with five seconds left to give Washington a 34-31 victory, much to the delight of Portis:

Portis played in Washington from 2004 until 2010, his final year in the league. Overall, he ran for 6,824 yards and 46 touchdowns on 1,667 carries in D.C.

Each team's roster during this tournament was made by plugging in the best players to ever play at each position.

