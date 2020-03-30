Bellator Postpones 3 May Events Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 31, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: President of Bellator Scott Coker speaks onstage during the Bellator-DAZN announcement press conference on June 26, 2018 at Viacom in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Bellator MMA)
Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Bellator postponed its three shows in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  

"The organization will continue to monitor the situation closely and fully intends to reschedule the events as soon as possible," the company said in a statement, per ESPN's Ariel Helwani. "As always, the health and safety of our athletes, fans, partners and staff remains our top priority. We appreciate the understanding and patience of everyone involved during this incredibly difficult time." 

Helwani reported the fate of Bellator's events in June remains undecided.

Here are the shows impacted so far: Bellator 242 (May 9), Bellator London (May 16) and Bellator 243 (May 29).

The promotion also postponed Bellator 241 shortly before it was scheduled to happen on March 13. Bellator president Scott Coker had initially intended for the event to happen behind closed doors at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, before changing course.

"There was one thing on my mind: 'Is my staff, my fighters, my production crew, are we putting our people in harm's way?,' and I just couldn't come to an answer on that," Coker said on The Luke Thomas Show (h/t MMAJunkie's Danny Segura).

The coronavirus has caused problems across the entire sports landscape, and MMA hasn't been immune.

Video Play Button

UFC went through with its UFC Fight Night event with no fans in Brasilia, Brazil, but then postponed its next three shows. UFC 249 on April 18 appears to be in flux, as well, after Khabib Nurmagomedov said on Instagram Live he's unable to leave Russia for his fight against Tony Ferguson.

Related

    Possible Location Options for UFC 249

    We rank the best locations for the event ➡️

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Possible Location Options for UFC 249

    Tom Taylor
    via Bleacher Report

    Bellator Cancels May Events

    Company cancels next three events because of COVID-19 pandemic (ESPN)

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Bellator Cancels May Events

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Transformation Tuesday: Gurdarshan Mangat

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Transformation Tuesday: Gurdarshan Mangat

    Jay Furness
    via ONE Championship - The Home Of Martial Arts

    Bellator postpones next three events due to COVID-19 pandemic

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Bellator postpones next three events due to COVID-19 pandemic

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting