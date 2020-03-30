Bellator Postpones 3 May Events Because of Coronavirus Pandemic

Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images

Bellator postponed its three shows in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The organization will continue to monitor the situation closely and fully intends to reschedule the events as soon as possible," the company said in a statement, per ESPN's Ariel Helwani. "As always, the health and safety of our athletes, fans, partners and staff remains our top priority. We appreciate the understanding and patience of everyone involved during this incredibly difficult time."

Helwani reported the fate of Bellator's events in June remains undecided.

Here are the shows impacted so far: Bellator 242 (May 9), Bellator London (May 16) and Bellator 243 (May 29).

The promotion also postponed Bellator 241 shortly before it was scheduled to happen on March 13. Bellator president Scott Coker had initially intended for the event to happen behind closed doors at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, before changing course.

"There was one thing on my mind: 'Is my staff, my fighters, my production crew, are we putting our people in harm's way?,' and I just couldn't come to an answer on that," Coker said on The Luke Thomas Show (h/t MMAJunkie's Danny Segura).

The coronavirus has caused problems across the entire sports landscape, and MMA hasn't been immune.

UFC went through with its UFC Fight Night event with no fans in Brasilia, Brazil, but then postponed its next three shows. UFC 249 on April 18 appears to be in flux, as well, after Khabib Nurmagomedov said on Instagram Live he's unable to leave Russia for his fight against Tony Ferguson.