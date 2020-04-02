Ranking MLB's Top 25 First Basemen Since 2000

0 of 26

Matt Brown/Getty Images

In the upcoming weeks, while we continue to wait on the start of the 2020 MLB season, we will be taking a look back at the best and brightest of the past 20 years.

On Wednesday, we published our top 25 starting pitchers since 2000 list.

Now it's on to the first basemen.

A player's peak performance, his full statistical body of work since 2000 and his postseason production were all taken into account when determining the final rankings.

While no single stat was the end-all, be-all in this conversation, OPS+ and WAR/500 are two important ones to know.

OPS+ is simply a hitter's on-base percentage plus slugging percentage, adjusted to take into account the ballparks in which he is hitting. An OPS+ of 100 is league-average, while each number above 100 represents one percentage point better than the league average.

WAR/500 is a stat of my own creation. It's simply a hitter's WAR total divided by his total plate appearances then multiplied by 500, thus giving us his WAR per 500 plate appearances. The idea is to make it easier to contextualize WAR totals across different sample sizes.

Let's kick things off with some honorable mentions.