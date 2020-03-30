Pac-12 Extends Suspension of All Team Activities Through May 31 Amid Coronavirus

Ralph Freso/Associated Press

The Pac-12 announced Monday the conference has extended its suspension of all organized team activities through May 31.

The league had previously canceled all sporting events for the remainder of the academic year, with organized activities canceled through March 29.

The latest policy bans "in-person voluntary workouts, film study sessions, meetings, technique drills or practices of any type," as well as any virtually supervised instruction.

The NCAA had canceled all winter and spring championships on March 12 amid concern about the spread of the coronavirus, including the men's and women's basketball tournaments.

The governing body is set to vote on granting extra eligibility for those in spring sports affected by the cancellations.

Most major conferences have also taken it upon themselves to cancel practices and team activities for a similar duration.

The ACC and SEC have prohibited any team-wide activities through the end of the academic year.

Not only does this affect spring competition, but also sports that begin practices ahead of competition for next fall, most notably football.

The Pac-12 and others had already canceled spring football games, but the latest news could make it even more difficult for teams to prepare for the 2020 season.