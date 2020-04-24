Josh Jones NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals' Pick

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

OT Josh Jones, Houston

STRENGTHS

—Dominated a non-Power Five schedule at Houston; rarely gave up pressures. Checks the boxes of a smaller-school player who looked like he didn't belong at that level of play.

—Took to coaching at the Senior Bowl and showed improvement each day; technique got better in his punch timing and footwork confidence.

—Athletic mover in space who handled kick-slides well from both left and right tackle in drills; looks comfortable playing either spot.

—Naturally strong but put a lot of work into cleaning up his body and technique, and it shows.

—Experienced starter who developed well throughout his career but still has positional development.

Video Play Button OBJ's Trade to Cleveland Has the Browns Hyped Le'Veon's Power Move Pays Off After Signing Massive Deal with Jets WR Metcalf Looks Ready to Destroy NFL Combine or Take Down Thanos Friends to Foes, Ex-UGA Teammates Meet in Super Bowl Cooks Gave a Super Gift to This Rams Employee Mahomes Loves Ketchup as Much as Torching Defenses Have the Cardinals Found the Next Sean McVay? Bears Hoping to Ride Club Dub to the Super Bowl The Worst Fantasy Football Punishments for Last Place NFL Players Bring Soccer Traditions to the NFL JuJu Is a Man of the People Bills Superfan 'Pancho Billa' Continues to Inspire Happy 26th Birthday to OBJ 🎉 Mahomes Is 'Showtime' Off the Field Too Thielen's Ride from Underdog to Record-Breaking WR Shanahan and His Son Carter Are Hyped for Carter V Browns Winning Off the Field with Community Service Conner's Journey from Beating Cancer to Starting RB Does Donovan McNabb Deserve Your 2019 Pro Football Hall of Fame Vote? B/R Fantasy Expert Matt Camp Gives His Picks for Keep or Release After Week 2 Right Arrow Icon

WEAKNESSES

—Did not see consistently pro-level pass-rushers in college.

—Body and technique are still developing and will need attention to detail in the NFL.

—Technique needs to be rebuilt from the bottom up; the silver lining is that he's been working with renowned offensive line coach Duke Manyweather to do this in the offseason.

—Would like to see more bend in his knees and a little more bounce in his step on the outside.

OVERALL

A returning senior in 2019, Jones saw his draft stock take a major jump after a strong season and a good Senior Bowl performance. He's still a developing prospect who saw his all-around game improve under a new staff in his senior season. As he continues to learn and improve his strength, Jones has the look of a future left tackle.

GRADE: 88

PRO COMPARISON: Andre Dillard/Morgan Moses