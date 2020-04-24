K.J. Hamler NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos' Pick

WR K.J. Hamler, Penn State

   

STRENGTHS

—Redshirt sophomore entry to the 2020 draft with big-time speed and post-catch ability.

—Dominant slot receiver who can beat press coverage with speed and quickness.

—Explosive speed off the line of scrimmage; eats up cushions and can separate over the top.

—Leaves man coverage in his dust and is a blur working down the field on vertical routes.

—Safety splitter on go routes.

—Electric runner after the catch.

—Sinks his hips and uses quick feet to break on routes.

    

WEAKNESSES

—Small for an NFL wide receiver at 5'9" and 178 pounds.

—Limited production in two seasons at Penn State; never had 1,000 yards or 10 TDs in a season.

—Has seen almost no snaps split out at wide receiver after working extensively in the slot.

—Lot of drops on tape calls into question his hand size/strength.

—Opens himself up to hits with unnecessary jumps to attack the ball. 

—Lacks the strength to separate with power and does not break tackles.

   

OVERALL

If K.J. Hamler lands in the right role—one where he can play in the slot and run deep routes—he will be a high-caliber playmaker. He has issues with drops, but what he adds in explosive plays is worthwhile. If he doesn't succeed in the NFL, his lack of size and consistent hands will likely do him in, but the speed and downfield value were too good to pass up.

   

GRADE: 86

PRO COMPARISON: Will Fuller IV/John Brown

