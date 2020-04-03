Ranking the Top 5 NBA Trade Targets at Every Position This Offseason

0 of 25

The 2020 NBA free-agent class underwhelms in quantity and quality.

Anthony Davis is technically its headliner, but the entire basketball world assumes he'll quickly re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers. Brandon Ingram holds the No. 2 spot, but he's a restricted free agent and one would think the New Orleans Pelicans are eager to ink him to a long-term deal or match any offer the 22-year-old All-Star receives.

After that, it's...Gordon Hayward? Fred VanVleet? Danilo Gallinari? DeMar DeRozan? Those aren't top-tier needle-movers, to put it kindly.

Even if superstar talent was available, few teams have any money to spend. Most that do are in such an early stage of a massive rebuild they shouldn't break the bank and would have trouble attracting stars if they tried.

But this doesn't mean we're guaranteed a sleepy offseason. In fact, an uneventful free agency might be just what the trade market needs to spring to life.

What kind of names might be available? We're here to list the top five realistic targets at each position, ranked by their trade value.