Lakers Trade Rumors: Alex Caruso, Draft Pick Deadline Offer for Derrick Rose

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMarch 6, 2020

Detroit Pistons guard Derrick Rose goes to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, March 1, 2020.The Kings won 106-100. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers were quiet at the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but it wasn't for a lack of effort on general manager Rob Pelinka's part. 

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers offered the Detroit Pistons a combination of Alex Caruso and draft compensation for Derrick Rose, but the Pistons turned down the deal after placing a "high value" on Rose. 

      

