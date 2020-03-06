Lakers Trade Rumors: Alex Caruso, Draft Pick Deadline Offer for Derrick Rose

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers were quiet at the Feb. 6 trade deadline, but it wasn't for a lack of effort on general manager Rob Pelinka's part.

Per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Lakers offered the Detroit Pistons a combination of Alex Caruso and draft compensation for Derrick Rose, but the Pistons turned down the deal after placing a "high value" on Rose.

