Bucs GM on Tom Brady Phone Call: 'It Was Almost Like a Recruitment on His Part'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 30, 2020

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady listens to a question at his post-game news conference after the team lost to the Tennessee Titans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Elise Amendola/Associated Press

While the reasoning behind the Buccaneers' pitch to Tom Brady is obvious, the future Hall of Famer was apparently eager to win over Tampa Bay brass before signing with the team. 

Bucs general manager Jason Licht appeared on ESPN's Get Up on Monday and revealed Brady's side of the conversation was "almost like a recruitment" to push Tampa to sign him:

"As soon as Wednesday rolled around and we were able to talk to Tom Brady, we had a great conversation. Bruce and I we talked to him for over an hour-and-a-half, and he made it clear in the conversation that he was very, very interested. It was almost like a recruitment on his part telling us why it would make sense for him to come to Tampa Bay, and the following day we signed him. But it was at that phone call that we realized that we felt like we had him."

The Buccaneers signed Brady to a two-year contract with $50 million in guarantees, ending his 20-year run in New England.

Licht's comments may have offered some insight into why Brady moved teams. As he plays deeper into his 40s, the Patriots (somewhat reasonably) have been treating Brady's future as a year-to-year proposition.

Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston reported Brady nearly walked out on the team a year ago over frustrations with his contract before being awarded an "extension" that really amounted to a one-year raise with voidable seasons. Tellingly, Brady had the Patriots put language in his contract that prevented him from being franchised—a move that led to him being allowed to sign in Tampa.

Video Play Button

The Bucs were willing to guarantee not one but two full years of Brady's contract, taking him through his age-44 season. It was a move of loyalty and respect similar to the one the New Orleans Saints gave Drew Brees, who has a decade-and-a-half's worth of relationships built up with the organization.

Brady's desire for such a show of faith, and the Bucs' willingness to give him one, is perhaps the biggest reason he's in Tampa now. 

What's your take?Get the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    The Riskiest NFL Free-Agent Signings 😬

    Players who have a high risk of not living up to expectations

    NFL logo
    NFL

    The Riskiest NFL Free-Agent Signings 😬

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    B/R Madden GOAT Sim Megacast 🔊

    @brmikeylocks and @Vernstradamus give their hammer locks for the #BRGOATSim

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    B/R Madden GOAT Sim Megacast 🔊

    Apple Podcasts
    via Apple Podcasts

    New NFL Draft Big Board 📋

    @nfldraftscout reveals his latest rankings with one month to go

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    New NFL Draft Big Board 📋

    Matt Miller
    via Bleacher Report

    Tyrod: 'No Regrets' on Posting Cam Photo Amid Chargers Buzz

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tyrod: 'No Regrets' on Posting Cam Photo Amid Chargers Buzz

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report