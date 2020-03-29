Phil Mickelson Says He's 'Working On' Potential Showdown with Tiger Woods

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 30, 2020

Phil Mickelson, left, and Tiger Woods stand at the first tee before a golf match at Shadow Creek golf course, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
John Locher/Associated Press

Sports have temporarily ceased during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Phil Mickelson is trying to remedy that:

Mickelson and Woods previously competed in a one-off, one-on-one competition called The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, 2018. The duel was forced to extra holes, where Mickelson prevailed on No. 22 to claim the $9 million prize. It was golf's first-ever pay-per-view event.

In October 2019, Mickelson teased the idea of a rematch, per Paul Ryding of the South China Morning Post: "I really enjoyed it. I hope that Tiger and I will do more events like that in the future with partners, because we didn’t have enough talking between us and I think that a partner will have more interaction. [The partners] could be other athletes, that would bring a certain element, too."

Woods rebounded from his loss to Mickelson by capturing the 2019 Masters for his 15th major championship, while Mickelson has not won a PGA Tour event since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2019.

Video Play Button

What's your take?Get the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Larry David Starts GoFundMe to Help Caddies Amid COVID-19

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Larry David Starts GoFundMe to Help Caddies Amid COVID-19

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Davis Love III Loses House to Fire, No Injuries

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Davis Love III Loses House to Fire, No Injuries

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Why Golf Should Be Allowed During Quarantine

    Keep the courses open (when possible!)

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Why Golf Should Be Allowed During Quarantine

    Yahoo
    via Yahoo

    Report: US Open Postponed Until 'Late Summer'

    Golf logo
    Golf

    Report: US Open Postponed Until 'Late Summer'

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report