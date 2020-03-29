Phil Mickelson Says He's 'Working On' Potential Showdown with Tiger Woods

John Locher/Associated Press

Sports have temporarily ceased during the global coronavirus pandemic.

Phil Mickelson is trying to remedy that:

Mickelson and Woods previously competed in a one-off, one-on-one competition called The Match at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas on Nov. 23, 2018. The duel was forced to extra holes, where Mickelson prevailed on No. 22 to claim the $9 million prize. It was golf's first-ever pay-per-view event.

In October 2019, Mickelson teased the idea of a rematch, per Paul Ryding of the South China Morning Post: "I really enjoyed it. I hope that Tiger and I will do more events like that in the future with partners, because we didn’t have enough talking between us and I think that a partner will have more interaction. [The partners] could be other athletes, that would bring a certain element, too."

Woods rebounded from his loss to Mickelson by capturing the 2019 Masters for his 15th major championship, while Mickelson has not won a PGA Tour event since the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February 2019.