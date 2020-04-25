Jacob Eason NFL Draft 2020: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts' Pick

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

QB6 Jacob Eason-Washington

STRENGTHS

—Prototypical pocket passer with a big frame and a strong arm.

—Big throw after big throw on tape highlights arm strength and deep-ball mentality.

—Able to throw with enough heat to beat defenders to openings; arm talent can save him on late reads.

—Gorgeous deep-ball thrower.

—Excellent on play action with a good drop step and easy setup motion.

—Steps up well in the pocket and keeps eyes locked downfield to launch rockets.

WEAKNESSES

—Scouts complain about immaturity and a need to take football more seriously.

—Struggled when facing the best defenses in the Pac-12; turnovers and accuracy issues showed up against good cornerbacks.

—Started only two seasons in college due to injury (2017) and transfer (2018) and has limited development within his offensive system.

—Pocket poise is iffy and inconsistent. Does not play well in a muddy pocket.

—The least mobile of the top five quarterbacks in the class; will not be able to affect the game as a runner.

—Crumbles against pressure.

—Needs a clean pocket to win.

OVERALL

Eason would have been a potential QB1 a decade ago, but the NFL has changed and wants quarterbacks who can win on the move. Mobility and handling pressure are Eason’s two biggest weaknesses, which is why he profiles as a scheme-dependent quarterback. While he may fit in a downfield passing attack with a good offensive line, his inability to operate on the move or when stressed in the pocket is a major concern.

GRADE: 83

PRO COMPARISON: Drew Lock / Jameis Winston