Jordyn Brooks Drafted by Seahawks: Seattle's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

The Seattle Seahawks did not end up trading out of the first round, as general manager John Schneider has been known to do in the past. Instead, they added linebacker Jordyn Brooks out of Texas Tech with the No. 27 overall pick.

Here's a look at Seattle's depth chart with its latest addition:

LDE - Rasheem Green, L.J. Collier

DT - Jarran Reed, Demarcus Christmas

DT - Poona Ford, Bryan Mone

RDE - Bruce Irvin, Branden Jackson

OLB - K.J. Wright, Shaquem Griffin

MLB - Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Love, Ben Burr-Kirven

OLB - Cody Barton, Emmanuel Ellerbee

CB - Shaquill Griffin, Ugo Amadi



CB - Tre Flowers, Quinton Dunbar

FS - Quandre Diggs, Marquise Blair

SS - Bradley McDougald, Delano Hill

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller predicted the Seahawks would go with a defender if they held onto their first-round pick but had edge A.J. Epenesa as the player most likely to land in Seattle.

Instead, Schneider chose Brooks, the first defensive player taken out of Texas Tech in the first round since 1983. Miller does believe Brooks is worth that distinction, ranking him the No. 33 player in this year's class and the fifth-best linebacker.

In his final year with the Red Raiders, the Houston native recorded 108 total tackles, including three sacks and 20 tackles for loss along with two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compared him to A.J. Klein, believing that he'd fall to the second round:

"While his tackle production has been good in all four seasons, it's hard not to come away from tape study feeling like his numbers should be even higher with his athletic traits and above-average instincts. Attacking blocks with better hand usage and greater physicality should allow him to eliminate some negative reps and become a more impactful player. He's a potential future starter as an inside linebacker in even or odd fronts, but concerns with coverage duties could impact how teams see him as an every-down linebacker."

Now Brooks gets a chance to develop in a defense that features Bruce Irvin, Bobby Wagner and Shaquem Griffin as it looks to contend in an NFC West that's in the running for football's toughest division in 2020.

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.