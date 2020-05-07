2020 Cleveland Browns Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

David Richard/Associated Press

Last season was a disaster for the Cleveland Browns. The hope is a change of leadership will lead to more success in 2020.

There were high expectations for the squad in 2019, with Baker Mayfield coming off a strong rookie season while Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, Odell Beckham Jr., Jarvis Landry and others had the potential to lead an explosive offense. Things didn't work out, but the tools are still there for a much better showing this season.

Including defensive talent like Myles Garrett and Denzel Ward, there is a lot of upside on this roster.

New head coach Kevin Stefanski will try to get the squad back on track and into the playoffs for the first time since 2002.

Here is the 2020 schedule the team must get through on the way:

Analysis

The offense finished last season 22nd in the NFL in points scored and total yards, but it is capable of much more than that.

The unit was at its best with a run-first approach, which Stefanski utilized well with the Minnesota Vikings. Adding tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills Jr. plus fullback Andy Janovich will also help get the most out of the run game, with Chubb and Hunt having plenty of room to roam.

This should then take a lot of pressure off Mayfield, allowing him to thrive with the weapons around him.

The challenge for this team will be consistency. The Browns had impressive showings in 2019 with wins over the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills, but they also had losses to the Arizona Cardinals and Cincinnati Bengals.

An easier schedule could help in 2020, with the team facing the NFC East rather than the NFC West (0-4 in 2019), but Cleveland will have to play at a high level each week regardless of opponent in order to live up to expectations.

Pivotal Matchups

The Browns will make two trips to MetLife Stadium next season with games against the New York Giants and New York Jets. Both could be interesting as Mayfield duels other young quarterbacks trying to establish themselves in Daniel Jones and Sam Darnold.

Still, the most important games for Cleveland will be in the division.

No game will get more attention than the first time the Browns face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 6.



Things got rough when these teams battled last year, and there could be more fireworks when Garrett comes back in 2020. The game itself should also be interesting as the two squads fight for standing in the AFC North.

The Steelers could be a tough team to beat next year when Ben Roethlisberger returns, which could make this game a measuring stick for the rest of the year.

Cleveland was also one of two teams to beat the Ravens last season in a shocking 40-25 road win that showcased this squad's potential. The team will have two more chances to match up with the divisional favorites in 2020, at home in Week 14 and on the road in Week 1.

