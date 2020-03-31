MLB Position Power Rankings for Every Team's Projected Catchers

8 of 8

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

3. Gary Sanchez, New York Yankees

As just discussed, Sanchez is a far cry from a human vacuum behind the plate. Not only has he committed 37 errors and allowed 47 passed balls in the past four years, but his ability to throw out base stealers has also plummeted. He had a caught-stealing percentage of 41 in his rookie year. That has quickly matriculated down to 23.

But he has career 162-game averages of 46 home runs and 114 RBI, more than making up for the occasional extra base allowed. The only catchers who had more total bases than Sanchez (208) in 2019 were J.T. Realmuto (265), Yasmani Grandal (240) and Christian Vazquez (230)—and those guys each played in at least 30 more games than Sanchez.

If the Yankees had another viable option at catcher, they could consider at least occasionally putting Sanchez at DH to get his bat without the cost of his glove. However, the only other catcher on the roster is Kyle Higashioka, who has a career batting average of .164 in 56 games. The Yanks are probably better off living with the errors.

2. J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia Phillies

Realmuto just keeps getting better every year.

He has hit at least .275 in each of the last four seasons, but his home runs went 11, 17, 21 and 25, his slugging climbed from .428 to .451 to .484 to .493, and his FanGraphs WAR has ticked up from 2.1 to 5.7.

He has made major strides on defense too, culminating in a Gold Glove last season. He terminated 47 percent of stolen-base attempts last year. Players just kept trying to run on him, though. He threw out 43 would-be thieves, 16 more than the next-closest catcher. (Yasmani Grandal had 27.)

Realmuto has also been impressively durable, averaging 121.2 starts at catcher over the past five years. Only Yadier Molina has him beat in that category (126.8).

Were it not for the depth chart (more on that in a moment), he likely would've been the pick for No. 1.

1. Yasmani Grandal, Chicago White Sox

Realmuto vs. Grandal is basically a stalemate. Both guys are likely to hit around 25 home runs. Realmuto does it with a better batting average, but Grandal has been operating at a high level for a few years longer. The former finished 14th in the NL MVP vote last year; the latter (when he was with the Brewers) finished 15th. Too close to call.

But as far as backups go, we'll take Grandal's (James McCann) over Realmuto's (Andrew Knapp) every day and twice on Sunday. McCann batted .273 and hit 18 home runs last year. Knapp has hit .223 with nine home runs over the course of his three-year career.

It will be interesting to see how Grandal and McCann coexist, though. Both have played in at least 105 games in each of the last five seasons. They combined for 271 games in 2019. Hell, they were both All-Stars in 2019. And it's not like first base or DH is open with Jose Abreu and Edwin Encarnacion on the roster.

But it's kind of funny that we're lamenting the White Sox having too many quality options. Two years ago, they had one of the most anemic offenses in the majors, and now—provided all four stay healthy—they'll have to decide which of the four former All-Stars comes off the bench on a nightly basis.