Meyers Leonard, De'Aaron Fox Sweep NBA Call of Duty Tournament Rematch

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIMarch 29, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 03: Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers shoots against Meyers Leonard #0 of the Miami Heat during the first half at American Airlines Arena on February 03, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Meyers Leonard led his crew to an epic victory over Ben Simmons and Co. in last week's NBA Call of Duty tournament. In Saturday's rematch, he emerged as winner and still champion in a four-game route as Simmons tried to avenge his previous loss.

It's the second time Slam Magazine has organized a Call of Duty tournament while the NBA remains on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, and both teams were stacked once again with Leonard, De'Aaron Fox, Grayson Allen, Josh Hart and prep stars Kyree Walker and Terrence Clarke facing off against Simmons, Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Bronny James and pro gamers Zeno and Partynextdoor.

It was hardly a close contest.

Video Play Button

The teams alternated between Capture the Flag and Headquarters matches, but the clear winner on the night was Leonard, who emerged with 32,270 XP, 222 kills and 83 deaths. Simmons still led his squad but couldn't keep up with just 17,600 XP, 139 kills and 174 deaths—a brutal ratio in a revenge game.

It might not have been the same as an NBA contest, but the trash-talking remained at All-Pro levels.

Meyers has emerged as the King of COD in the NBA, and it'll be tough for anyone to take him down. Challengers beware, he's not afraid to embarrass anyone who crosses his path.

