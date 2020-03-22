Meyers Leonard, Bronny James and Winners from NBA Call of Duty Tournament

Oscar Baldizon/Getty Images

Even with the NBA on hiatus, Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard is finding ways to rack up wins.

The latest came via one of the more unconventional team-ups as Slam set up a six-on-six Call of Duty tournament that streamed live on Twitch.

Leonard led a team featuring Donovan Mitchell, Zach LaVine, Mario Hezonja, pro gamer Fatality and Bronny James—son of LeBron James. They went head-to-head with Ben Simmons, Royce O'Neale, Josh Hart, Kentucky basketball recruit Terrence Clarke, and gamers Zeno and Tahj.

In a five-match series, this one went the distance, with Leonard and Simmons providing the best matchup between the basketball stars. Ultimately, Leonard's team notched the series-clinching victory. The tournament used multiple formats, switching from Search and Destroy to Domination, Headquarters, Capture the Flag and a custom round.

The Heat center led his team in kills in each match, finishing with a 9-5 kill-death ratio. Leonard has been a member of FaZe Clan since 2019 and has honed his skills as a streaming gamer as much as he's developed on the court.

Yet Simmons was named the event's MVP. Leonard still got some bragging in and tweeted out stats from the match.

It might not be the same as watching them play basketball, but seeing a few of the game's biggest names team up to offer a nice distraction during a tough time was comforting nonetheless.