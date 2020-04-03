Re-Drafting the 2001 NBA Draft Class

13 of 13

21. Boston Celtics: Trenton Hassell

Hassell averaged 28.0 minutes a night for the best team in Minnesota Timberwolves history, the 2003-04 squad that won 58 games and reached the conference finals. It was representative of his low-usage game that he averaged just 5.0 points in a significant role that saw him start 74 games.

Of the 17 players drafted in 2001 who collected over 16,000 career minutes, Hassell attempted the fewest total field goals. He stayed on the floor for so long (428 starts in 644 career games) by defending multiple positions and getting out of the way on offense.

22. Orlando Magic: Jarron Collins

Collins played three fewer seasons and over 6,000 fewer minutes than twin brother Jason, but he comes in one spot ahead by virtue of superior scoring (8.8 points per 36 minutes; Jason was at 6.3) and efficiency (45.5 percent from the field; Jason shot 41.1 percent).

23. Houston Rockets: Jason Collins

This Collins started for the Nets teams that reached the Finals twice in the early aughts and is probably best remembered as the guy with the unenviable task of defending the lane against prime Shaquille O'Neal and Tim Duncan in those series.

Collins' legacy as the first openly gay active male athlete from any of the four major team sports will outlast anything he accomplished on the floor.

24. Utah Jazz: Steven Hunter

The best season of Hunter's eight-year career came in 2006-07 with the Sixers when he averaged 6.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 22.9 minutes per game. Hunter was mobile enough to offer consistent help defense and capable shot-blocking (career 2.5 blocks per 36 minutes), but his suspect hands and lack of touch (48.5 percent from the foul line) made it difficult for him to stick around as his athleticism declined later in his 20s.

25. Sacramento Kings: Brian Scalabrine

Probably best remembered for his work as an end-of-bench hype man, Scalabrine topped out with averages of 6.3 points and 4.5 rebounds for the 2004-05 Nets. He played 48 games for the Celtics during their title run in 2008 and played 11 seasons overall despite shooting 39 percent from the field for his career.

As a reminder of how gifted even the least productive NBA players are, a retired Scalabrine roasted amateur opponents in the 2013 "Scallenge" one-on-one tournament.

26. Philadelphia 76ers: DeSagana Diop

Diop comes off the board as the final 2001 pick to play at least 10 seasons, but as his career average of 2.0 points per game reveals, he didn't last that long because he could score. The 7-footer finished second in the league among qualified players with a 7.4 block percentage in 2005-06, and his career rate of 5.7 percent is tops among players picked in 2001.

27. Memphis Grizzlies: Eddie Griffin

An immensely talented big man, Griffin averaged 8.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 blocks and 1.2 made threes per game as a 19-year-old rookie with the Rockets. He's the only first-year player to ever post those averages.

Sadly, Griffin's career was beset by substance abuse. He missed the entire 2003-04 season and died in a car accident in 2007.

28. San Antonio Spurs: Rodney White

The Pistons selected White ninth in 2001 after the 6'9" wing averaged 18.7 points per game in one season at UNC Charlotte. His rookie year only included 16 games, but White played 72 contests for the Denver Nuggets in 2002-03 and averaged 9.0 points and 3.0 rebounds in 21.7 minutes.

That was as good as things got for him, as his career came to an end after the 2004-05 season. White's 3,354 minutes rank, appropriately, 28th in the 2001 class. This late, any pick that played decent minutes for a handful of years is a good one.