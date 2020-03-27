Report: Michael Brockers, Rams Agree to Contract After Ravens Deal Falls Through

Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Michael Brockers is heading back to the Los Angeles Rams.

Brockers' agent, Scott Casterline, confirmed the news Friday to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network after an agreement with the Baltimore Ravens fell through.

The Ravens opted against signing the free-agent defensive tackle after a physical showed a potential problem with his ankle and the sides couldn't reach a compromise on contract terms based on those injury concerns.

Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic had reported the update.

Brockers, a first-round pick of the Rams in the 2012 NFL draft, appeared in 123 of a possible 128 regular-season games across his first eight years with the team. He hasn't missed a contest since 2016.

The 29-year-old LSU product suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team's final game last season, but he didn't require surgery. He was set to sign a three-year, $30 million contract with the Ravens before the physical halted the process, per ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

He'll instead receive a three-year deal with a maximum value of $31.5 million from L.A., according to Rapoport.

Brockers recorded a career-high 63 total tackles to go along with three sacks in 2019. He received a solid 74.6 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

In all, he's tallied 344 tackles, 23 sacks, nine passes defended and two forced fumbles across eight seasons. He ranks 14th among defensive tackles in approximate value since 2012, per Pro Football Reference.

"He's one of the best versus the run the way he's able to anchor versus a double-team," an NFC scout told ESPN's Lindsey Thiry. "He has great strength at the point of attack, he's always penetrating gaps, and he's durable."

Brockers should return to his usual starting role alongside Aaron Donald for the Rams. It's been a highly successfully interior tandem since Donald arrived in 2014.