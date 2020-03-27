Patriots Rumors: Latest on Jarrett Stidham, Andy Dalton, 2020 QB Competition

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

A handful of names have been mentioned with regard to the New England Patriots' quarterback opening since Tom Brady departed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the AFC East side appears to be moving ahead with an in-house replacement.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran noted the Patriots "haven't wavered" on plans to move forward with second-year signal-caller Jarrett Stidham.

The 23-year-old leads a depth chart that is filled out by Cody Kessler and Brian Hoyer.

According to The Athletic's Stephen Holder, the Patriots and Indianapolis "engaged in discussions" about a Hoyer deal before the 34-year-old was released by the Colts.

Despite possessing a full quarterback room and minimal salary-cap space, the Patriots have been mentioned in the same breath as Andy Dalton of the Cincinnati Bengals. The Athletic's Jeff Howe reported that he "hasn't been discussed among the Pats' immediate plans."

Dalton's status is in limbo because the Bengals are expected to take LSU's Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

The 32-year-old would also come at a steep price if he is traded, as he is scheduled to earn $17.7 million in 2020.

Dalton is in line to become an unrestricted free agent in 2021, so his deal could be intriguing to some suitors, but the Patriots look like they are passing on him.

At the moment, Hoyer is the highest-paid New England quarterback with a 2020 salary of $1,050,000, while Kessler and Stidham both have six-figure deals. That is ideal for the Patriots since they have less than $1 million in salary-cap space and still need room to sign their draft class.

But going with an unproven 2019 fourth-round draft pick is a huge risk for the Patriots with the other teams in the AFC East improving their respective rosters.

The Buffalo Bills will be viewed as New England's top competitor after they qualified for the playoffs last season and added Stefon Diggs as a target for Josh Allen.

The Miami Dolphins likely will not be at the same level as Buffalo, but they did make improvements in free agency and could add Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick.

Stidham threw four passes in his rookie season in relief of Brady, while Kessler did not take the field in 2019.

New England possesses a safety net in Hoyer, who is familiar with the team's offensive system from two previous stints with the franchise.

The 34-year-old has started 38 games in his decade-long career. He started 13 games for the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and nine for the Houston Texans in 2015.

With cap restrictions and trust in Stidham in place, Hoyer is the only veteran with the potential to play for the Patriots in 2020, and he might not even hit the field if his teammate impresses.

