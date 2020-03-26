Steve Kerr: Warriors Focused on 7 to 8 Prospects in 2020 NBA Draft Prep

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The NBA-worst 15-50 Golden State Warriors are the only team to be eliminated from the 2019-20 playoffs while the league is in an indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors are already zoned in on using the 2020 draft to get back to the top-tier form that earned them three championships in five straight Finals appearances from 2014-19:

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Georgia guard Anthony Edwards to go No. 1 overall to Golden State in his latest mock draft earlier this month:

"He's the popular answer for best prospect in the draft, but he should also fit coach Steve Kerr's system, given his shot-making and interchangeability between positions.

"The Warriors hole at center shouldn't factor into the equation based on their options. Unless they're convinced James Wiseman is the class' prize, Golden State wouldn't use a No. 1 pick on a rim runner who doesn't shoot, pass or defend away from the basket. They can find a cheap free agent for that.

"Edwards finished his freshman year averaging 19.1 points and 2.8 assists, distinguishing himself with advanced shot-creation, distance pull-ups, streak scoring and ball-screen playmaking. Even after the addition of Andrew Wiggins, Kerr could still use Edwards in a variety of ways to take more pressure off Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson."

Golden State has recently seen high draft picks pay off in the best possible ways. Two-time league MVP Stephen Curry was taken seventh overall in 2009, while five-time All-Star Klay Thompson went 11th overall in 2011.

Curry and Thompson's injuries derailed the Warriors' season. The former suffered a broken hand on Oct. 30 that sidelined him until March 5, while the latter won't be ready to return until next season after tearing his ACL in last year's Finals.

The Warriors also lost two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant in free agency last summer to the Brooklyn Nets.