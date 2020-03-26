Steve Kerr: Warriors Focused on 7 to 8 Prospects in 2020 NBA Draft Prep

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIMarch 27, 2020

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr speaks at a news conference before an NBA basketball game between the Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs in San Francisco, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The NBA-worst 15-50 Golden State Warriors are the only team to be eliminated from the 2019-20 playoffs while the league is in an indefinite hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors are already zoned in on using the 2020 draft to get back to the top-tier form that earned them three championships in five straight Finals appearances from 2014-19:

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman projected Georgia guard Anthony Edwards to go No. 1 overall to Golden State in his latest mock draft earlier this month:

"He's the popular answer for best prospect in the draft, but he should also fit coach Steve Kerr's system, given his shot-making and interchangeability between positions. 

"The Warriors hole at center shouldn't factor into the equation based on their options. Unless they're convinced James Wiseman is the class' prize, Golden State wouldn't use a No. 1 pick on a rim runner who doesn't shoot, pass or defend away from the basket. They can find a cheap free agent for that.

"Edwards finished his freshman year averaging 19.1 points and 2.8 assists, distinguishing himself with advanced shot-creation, distance pull-ups, streak scoring and ball-screen playmaking. Even after the addition of Andrew Wiggins, Kerr could still use Edwards in a variety of ways to take more pressure off Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson."

Golden State has recently seen high draft picks pay off in the best possible ways. Two-time league MVP Stephen Curry was taken seventh overall in 2009, while five-time All-Star Klay Thompson went 11th overall in 2011.

Video Play Button

Curry and Thompson's injuries derailed the Warriors' season. The former suffered a broken hand on Oct. 30 that sidelined him until March 5, while the latter won't be ready to return until next season after tearing his ACL in last year's Finals.

The Warriors also lost two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant in free agency last summer to the Brooklyn Nets.

Related

    Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol Start Drive to Raise $12.1M for COVID-19 Aid in Spain

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rafael Nadal, Pau Gasol Start Drive to Raise $12.1M for COVID-19 Aid in Spain

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Jayson Tatum Has 4 Lakers in His Top 5 👀

    Tatum was asked his top five players of all time in no order, and he named MJ, LeBron, Kobe, Magic and Kareem

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Jayson Tatum Has 4 Lakers in His Top 5 👀

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Steph Joins USC Students' Online Class 🙏

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Steph Joins USC Students' Online Class 🙏

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    What We Learned from Informative Steph-Dr. Fauci Coronavirus Q&A

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    What We Learned from Informative Steph-Dr. Fauci Coronavirus Q&A

    NBCS Bay Area
    via NBCS Bay Area