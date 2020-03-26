3-Time All-Star, Astros Great Jimmy Wynn Dies at Age 78

Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Former MLB outfielder Jimmy Wynn, who made three All-Star games during his 15-year career, died Thursday at the age of 78.

The team released a statement on Wynn's passing (h/t Greg Rajan of the Houston Chronicle):

Wynn played for the Houston Colt .45s/Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, New York Yankees and Milwaukee Brewers from 1963-1977, smacking 291 home runs along with 964 RBI.

He had a career-high 37 homers for the 1967 Astros and a career-high 108 RBI for the 1974 Dodgers, who won the National League pennant.

Wynn was adept at drawing walks, leading the league in that category twice and earning over 100 in six different seasons.

Wynn was nicknamed the "Toy Cannon" because of his impressive power despite a smaller 5'10", 160-pound frame. That ended up being the title of his autobiography, published in 2010.

A Cincinnati native, Wynn played ball at Central State University before getting the call up to the Houston Colt .45s a few years later. He was a part-time player from 1963-1964 before joining the outfield full time in 1965.

Wynn was an active member of the Houston community after retirement. Per astros.com, he worked as a team community outreach executive.

Cory McCord of KHOU also noted other off-field accolades Wynn earned:

"On August 3, 2019, Wynn was inducted into the Astros Hall of Fame as part of the inaugural class. Wynn was also recognized for his outstanding community work on June 24, 2011, when the Astros and Minute Maid dedicated the Jimmy Wynn Training Center, which is a state-of-the-art baseball facility located at the Astros Youth Academy."

Wynn also finished top 15 in the National League MVP voting three times, including a high of fifth in 1974.