JuJu Smith-Schuster Plays Madden NFL 20 with Fans Online Via EA's 'Stay & Play'

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster played three fans in Madden NFL 2020 as part EA's #StayAndPlay initiative, which was enacted to persuade people to stay home amid the COVID-19 pandemic and play video games.

Smith-Schuster has helped promote the campaign and challenged fans to games on Thursday.

After a blowout opening loss, Smith-Schuster rebounded to take the next two and finish the night with a 2-1 record.

First up was JHall3284, whose Seattle Seahawks crushed Smith-Schuster's Steelers 57-17. The 'Hawks scored 28 unanswered points to start the game and created seven takeaways.

Next up was super_avi 18, who took the Houston Texans against Smith-Schuster's Green Bay Packers.

This one went far better for Smith-Schuster, as a four-catch, 172-yard game from Davante Adams propelled the Pack to a 20-13 win.

Game 3 took part between Esparzadime's Denver Broncos and Smith-Schuster's Carolina Panthers. This game proved to be the most entertaining of the three, with the Panthers taking down the Broncos 24-21 after running back Christian McCaffrey scored the game-winning touchdown on a run up the middle with 16 seconds left.

The Broncos nearly stole the game, however, as a Drew Lock laser to Tim Patrick took the top off the Panthers' secondary. Patrick saw green ahead, but he got caught from behind at the Panthers 9-yard line on the game's final play.

The EA #StayAndPlay initiative will continue tomorrow with former NFL great Chad Ochocinco facing off against fans.