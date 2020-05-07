2020 New York Jets Schedule: Full Listing of Dates, Times and TV Info

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

A strong finish to last season should give the New York Jets some rare confidence going into 2020.

After a 1-7 start in 2019, Sam Darnold led the Jets to a 6-2 record in the second half of the season.

The offense averaged 12 points per game in the first eight games and then 22.5 points per matchup in the last eight. The defense held opponents to 18.5 points per game in the second half after allowing 26.4 in the first.

While this franchise hasn't seen the playoffs since 2010, the momentum could carry over into the second season under Adam Gase and help the squad return to contention.

Here is the schedule that stands in the team's way for 2020:

Analysis

David Dermer/Associated Press

Darnold took big steps in his second season once he was healthy, showing the talent that made him the No. 3 overall pick in 2018.

However, he won't get any favors from the schedule in 2020 with seven games against top-10 scoring defenses from last year. That includes four games against the top two teams in the category: the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills.

The front office gave him help on the offensive line this offseason, including tackle Mekhi Becton, tackle George Fant, center Connor McGovern, guard Greg Van Roten and guard Alex Lewis. Those players will provide depth and experience up front while keeping the franchise quarterback clean in the pocket.

They will also hope to clear space for Le'Veon Bell, who is trying to bounce back after averaging a career-low 3.2 yards per carry last season.

There are question marks at receiver after the loss of Robby Anderson to free agency, but Breshad Perriman and Denzel Mims could help this offense make a big jump next season, even with the tough schedule.

If the defense can replicate its late-season surge, the Jets could be a team to watch in 2020.

Pivotal Matchups

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Tom Brady has gone to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the Patriots will remain the team to beat in the AFC East until proven otherwise.

Bill Belichick has led his team to 11 straight division titles, and he hasn't had a losing season since 2000, his first year with the organization.

Even with Brady gone, Darnold will still have to compete with a defense that caused him to see ghosts last season during a four-interception performance. He posted a 3.6 quarterback rating in a 33-0 loss on Monday Night Football.

He'll get two chances at revenge this year: Nov. 9 on Monday Night Football and the regular-season finale on Jan. 3 while trying to end the Jets' eight-game slide against New England.

Outside the division, New York faces both Super Bowl finalists with a home game against the San Francisco 49ers and a road matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. However, fans could keep their eyes on the battle against the Cleveland Browns slated for Dec. 26 or 27.

That game pits Darnold and Baker Mayfield, the top two quarterbacks in the 2018 draft, against one another, as well as two organizations trying to use talented young rosters to end extended playoff droughts.

If the Jets are going to get into the postseason, beating the Browns could end up being an important game.