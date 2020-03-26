Tim Tebow, Wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Announce Adoption of 3 Dogs

Vera Nieuwenhuis/Associated Press

Tim Tebow won two national championships and the Heisman Trophy during his legendary college football career as the Florida Gators quarterback.

He now has a dog for each accolade.

Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, announced they adopted three dogs named Paris, Kobe and Chunk Tebow:

This comes after Tebow shared an emotional message in November when he had to say goodbye to his dog Bronco.

Scott Gleeson of USA Today noted Bronco was named after the Denver Broncos, who selected the 2007 Heisman winner in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft.

The 32-year-old played two seasons for the Broncos and another for the New York Jets, and he is now a minor league outfielder in the New York Mets organization.