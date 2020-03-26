Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby: 'Hard to Project' If CFB Games Will Have Fans

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

While the 2020 college football season doesn't kick off until late August, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby acknowledged action could begin without fans in attendance because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bowlsby told reporters Thursday that "it's hard to forecast those things" when refusing to rule out games in empty stadiums, per Stadium's Brett McMurphy.

