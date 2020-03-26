Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby: 'Hard to Project' If CFB Games Will Have Fans

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - MARCH 12: Bob Bowlsby, commissioner of the Big 12, talks to the media as he announces that the Big 12 basketball tournament has been cancelled due to growing concerns with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak at the Sprint Center on March 12, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
While the 2020 college football season doesn't kick off until late August, Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby acknowledged action could begin without fans in attendance because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bowlsby told reporters Thursday that "it's hard to forecast those things" when refusing to rule out games in empty stadiums, per Stadium's Brett McMurphy

           

