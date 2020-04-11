The Best NBA Players by Jersey Number

9 of 9

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

5. Jason Kidd

No, we didn't suddenly forget to include honorable mentions. There's just not another No. 5 worth comparing to J-Kidd. He played 19 seasons in the NBA, and it wasn't until the final two that it became abundantly clear he was approaching 40 years of age.

Kidd's full-career numbers are a bit lower than this, but there was a 13-year stretch (1995-96 through 2007-08) in which he averaged 14.4 points, 9.4 assists, 6.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals per game. He was both a five-time assist champ and a nine-time member of the All-Defensive team—plus six-time All-NBA, the 1994-95 Rookie of the Year and an NBA champ near the end of his run.

4. Dolph Schayes

Honorable Mentions: Adrian Dantley, Jerry Sloan, Joe Dumars, Sidney Moncrief, Carl Braun, Chris Webber, Paul Millsap

Quite a few intriguing candidates here, but it's a two-horse race between Schayes and Dantley.

A.D. averaged 24.3 points for his career, including four straight seasons (1980-84) above the 30-point threshold. He was a six-time All-Star who accumulated 134.2 win shares in 15 seasons.

Schayes has Dantley slightly beaten in that category with 142.4 win shares in what was also a 15-year career. But while Dantley was named All-NBA twice in his career, Schayes received that distinction a dozen times.

Granted, there were only eight to 10 teams in the NBA for the vast majority of Schayes' career, compared to 22-27 during Dantley's run. All-NBA wasn't as hard to get in the 1950s as it was in the 1980s. But it's a little late in this process to decide to pull out the "vastly different eras" card. We'll just roll with the 12-time All-Star and move along.

3. Chris Paul

Honorable Mentions: Allen Iverson, Dwyane Wade, Dennis Johnson, Ben Wallace, Steve Francis

This was, by far, the toughest decision of all.

Iverson, Paul and Wade were each All-Stars 11-13 times and All-NBA seven to eight times. AI was on the low end in both categories, but he was also a four-time scoring champ, a three-time steals champ and the league MVP in 2000-01.

Paul is also a four-time assists champ and six-time steals champ and almost won MVP in 2007-08. Wade finished third in 2008-09 and was the scoring champ that year. Each elite guard received at least some share of the MVP vote exactly eight times.

In the end, it was only fair to trust the win shares. Paul is at 179.5 and is No. 4 in NBA history in WS/48, trailing only Michael Jordan, David Robinson and Wilt Chamberlain. Wade (120.7) is well behind Paul, and Iverson (99.0) is even further back.

2. Moses Malone

Honorable Mentions: Mitch Richmond, Alex English, Kawhi Leonard, Joe Johnson

Malone wore eight different numbers throughout the course of his 21-year career, and No. 2 was his longest-tenured jersey (nine seasons). Two of his three MVP seasons came in No. 24, but whatever. We're only considering the Chairman of the Boards for No. 2.

At his seven-year peak (1978-85), Malone averaged 25.9 points and 14.8 rebounds per game. The man was putting up 1950s numbers in the 1980s, and he was the rebounding champ in six of those seasons. All three of his MVP seasons came during that window, as did seven of his eight All-NBA honors.

English and Richmond were great. Both Hall of Fame inductees. But neither was that close to topping Malone here. And even if Leonard plays at a high level for another 12 years, he probably won't get there, either.

1. Zion Williamson

Just kidding. Calm down.

1. Tracy McGrady

Honorable Mentions: Penny Hardaway, Amar'e Stoudemire, Chauncey Billups, Derrick Rose, Muggsy Bogues

Billups was a good player for longer than McGrady was, but Mr. Big Shot's peak doesn't even hold a candle to T-Mac's. That's why the latter was an obvious choice for the Hall of Fame while the former might get there one day.

In his age-21-28 seasons, McGrady averaged 26.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game. He was the scoring champ in both 2002-03 (32.1 PPG) and 2003-04 (28.0 PPG). He was an All-Star in seven of those seasons, All-NBA seven times and finished top eight in the MVP vote six times.

McGrady battled back spasms for the final few years of that peak, but adding knee and shoulder injuries to his list of ailments left him a shell of his former self by the age of 29. He had the talent to be a no-brainer top 25 player of all time. He just couldn't stay healthy enough to get there.

0/00. Russell Westbrook

Honorable Mentions: Robert Parish, Damian Lillard, Gilbert Arenas

Parish is a nine-time All-Star and a Hall of Famer with four NBA titles—four more than Westbrook has.

But Brodie averaged a triple-double in three consecutive seasons after Kevin Durant jumped ship for the Warriors, either leading the league in scoring or assists in each of those years. Parish was more of a durable big man (he played until he was 43) who never led the league in anything.

Westbrook is already one of just three players with at least 20,000 points, 7,000 assists and 6,000 rebounds. The others are LeBron James and Oscar Robertson. And Westbrook has quite a few years left to potentially bypass Big O in all three categories.

Whether he gets a ring at some point or not, he's easily a top-50 all-time player who could climb into the top 20 before all is said and done.