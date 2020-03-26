Knicks Rumors: Leon Rose Has Been Impressed with Interim HC Mike Miller

Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

New York Knicks president Leon Rose has reportedly had a "positive feeling" about interim head coach Mike Miller since taking over the front office in early March.

Ian Begley of SNY reported Thursday that Rose was "impressed" with Miller's work and "respected the job" he's done since replacing David Fizdale, who was fired in December.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.