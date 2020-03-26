Knicks Rumors: Leon Rose Has Been Impressed with Interim HC Mike Miller

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

New York Knicks interim head coach Mike Miller talks during a press conferenced before an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

New York Knicks president Leon Rose has reportedly had a "positive feeling" about interim head coach Mike Miller since taking over the front office in early March.

Ian Begley of SNY reported Thursday that Rose was "impressed" with Miller's work and "respected the job" he's done since replacing David Fizdale, who was fired in December.

                

