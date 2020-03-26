UFC's Jon Jones Arrested on Aggravated DWI, Negligent Use of a Firearm Charges

John Locher/Associated Press

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones was arrested early Thursday in Albuquerque, New Mexico and charged with aggravated DWI and negligent use of firearms.

Damon Martin of MMA Fighting obtained records from the Albuquerque Police Department, which show Jones was arrested at 1:01 a.m. local time. He was also charged with possession of an open container and no proof of insurance in his vehicle.

KOAT reported officers responded to a call about gunshots fired when they found Jones in his vehicle. He declined knowledge about the gunshots but said he was intending to drive. He performed poorly on sobriety tests and Breathalyzer results showed his blood-alcohol level to be two times over the legal limit.

A search of his vehicle after his arrest revealed a black handgun under the driver's seat and a half-empty bottle of Recuerdo behind the passenger's seat, per KOAT.

Jones has been released from custody, according to Martin.

Albuquerque Police communications director Gilbert Gallegos released a statement to MMA Fighting.

"As part of the investigation into this incident, our Gun Violence Reduction Unit will test the firearm and bullet casing to determine whether the gun has been used in any crimes," Gallegos said. "Reducing gun violence in Albuquerque is our top priority."

In 2012, Jones was fined $1,000 and had his driver's license suspended for six months after pleading guilty to DWI charges in New York after crashing his Bentley into a pole.

The 32-year-old New York native was sentenced to 18 months of probation in 2015 for fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run accident in Albuquerque.

In October, he pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct after being accused of battery by a waitress in Albuquerque. He was ordered to stay away from the accuser, her place of employment and to avoid drugs or alcohol for 90 days.

Jones last competed in UFC on Feb. 8 when he scored a unanimous decision victory over Dominick Reyes to retain Light Heavyweight Championship.

His next fight has not been scheduled.