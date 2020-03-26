Broncos' John Elway Donates $50,000 to Colorado COVID-19 Relief Fund

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway has donated $50,000 to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

News of Elway's personal donation came after the Broncos organization pledged $500,000 to the fund.

The 59-year-old Elway has been the Broncos' GM since 2011, and he was a Hall of Fame quarterback for the franchise from 1983-98.

There has been over 487,000 reported cases of COVID-19 worldwide, leading to more than 22,000 deaths, per CNN. That includes over 69,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the United States.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the suspension of most major professional sports leagues, but the NFL has moved forward with its offseason, which means Elway has been a busy man.

In addition to free agency going ahead as scheduled, the NFL draft is still set to occur from April 23-25. Although the draft will no longer be held in front of a live crowd in Las Vegas and there are some limitations in place—such as a lack of in-person visits with the prospects—Elway is undoubtedly hard at work in preparing for the draft.

Elway won two Super Bowls as a quarterback and has led the Broncos to one Super Bowl championship as a GM.