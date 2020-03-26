Broncos' John Elway Donates $50,000 to Colorado COVID-19 Relief Fund

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 26, 2020

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway, walks on the field before an NFL football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Adrian Kraus/Associated Press

Denver Broncos general manager John Elway has donated $50,000 to the Colorado COVID Relief Fund, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

News of Elway's personal donation came after the Broncos organization pledged $500,000 to the fund.

The 59-year-old Elway has been the Broncos' GM since 2011, and he was a Hall of Fame quarterback for the franchise from 1983-98.

There has been over 487,000 reported cases of COVID-19 worldwide, leading to more than 22,000 deaths, per CNN. That includes over 69,000 cases and more than 1,000 deaths in the United States.

The coronavirus pandemic has resulted in the suspension of most major professional sports leagues, but the NFL has moved forward with its offseason, which means Elway has been a busy man.

In addition to free agency going ahead as scheduled, the NFL draft is still set to occur from April 23-25. Although the draft will no longer be held in front of a live crowd in Las Vegas and there are some limitations in place—such as a lack of in-person visits with the prospects—Elway is undoubtedly hard at work in preparing for the draft.

Elway won two Super Bowls as a quarterback and has led the Broncos to one Super Bowl championship as a GM.

Video Play Button

Read 19 Comments

Don’t let them do all the trash talkingGet the B/R app to join the conversation

Related

    Terrell Davis Compares Gurley's Knee Injury to His Own

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Terrell Davis Compares Gurley's Knee Injury to His Own

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Broncos' John Elway joins calls to delay draft over preparation concerns: 'Our scouts haven't been here'

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Broncos' John Elway joins calls to delay draft over preparation concerns: 'Our scouts haven't been here'

    Fox News
    via Fox News

    Brees Giving $5M to Louisiana 👏

    QB announces he and his wife Brittany will donate $5M to coronavirus relief efforts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Brees Giving $5M to Louisiana 👏

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Cam: 'They Gave Up on Me' 🗣️

    Newton shows he's hungry for another shot in IG workout video 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cam: 'They Gave Up on Me' 🗣️

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report