Ron Rivera on Cam Newton: 'You Never Know,' but Redskins Aren't Considering QB

Washington Redskins head coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday the team will enter training camp with Dwayne Haskins as its starting quarterback and isn't currently considering a veteran like Cam Newton to provide competition.

Rivera dismissed the speculation about the 'Skins potentially signing Newton, who was released by the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday after he spent nine years with "Riverboat Ron" as his coach, during an appearance on WFNZ Radio (via Kevin Patra of NFL.com).

"No. At the end of the day, we have a young football team with a young quarterback in position," he said. "We have the chance to set and establish a thing, so that's the way we're looking at it. Going forward, you never know what's going to happen, but where we are right now, and we made a commitment to a young guy to find out who we have as a football team."

Rivera and Newton found plenty of success together in Carolina, highlighted by an appearance in Super Bowl 50.

The former NFL linebacker was named Coach of the Year twice (2013 and 2015) and guided the Panthers to a 76-63-1 record across eight-plus seasons. He was fired in December.

Newton was the 2011 Offensive Rookie of the Year and 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player, and he's earned three Pro Bowl selections.

It was no surprise when the rumors started flying about a potential reunion in the nation's capital when the quarterback's departure from Carolina was confirmed.

Rivera downplayed the idea, however, and said Kyle Allen will serve as the chief competition for Haskins once camp gets underway, per Patra.

"At the end of the day, nobody knows what's going to happen, so we just have to get ourselves ready," he said. "Really like what we have in terms of our young quarterbacks. Kyle is also a young guy, has a long arm, understands the game, understands how we do things, so I'm excited about what the potential could be."

Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft, struggled as a rookie. He completed 58.6 percent of his throws for 1,365 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions in nine games (seven starts). The team went 2-5 in his starts.

Signing Newton would make it difficult to give the Ohio State product, or Allen, the necessary reps to continue their development, though. So Rivera sounds prepared to go into the 2020 campaign without any further attempt to upgrade at the sport's most important position.

Meanwhile, there are a limited number of other landing spots where the longtime Panthers star would have a chance to compete for the starting job. The Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots lead the list, but neither has made an immediate move to sign him.