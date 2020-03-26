5 Superfights That Need to Happen When the UFC Returns

0 of 5

Steve Marcus/Getty Images

UFC President Dana White is catching lots of flak in media circles as of late because he seems so intent on continuing to produce fights amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Admittedly, I have no idea whether that's a good or bad strategy for White, the UFC or even the world in general. If I were qualified to offer such advice about the unprecedented situation that faces the world today, I probably wouldn't be writing about combat sports for Bleacher Report.

But what I am qualified to do is give White and his matchmaking team some ideas about what kinds of superfights could help salvage the rest of the 2020 schedule.

Like it or not, the UFC intends on having a wildly successful year no matter the circumstance.

With that in mind, here are the five best superfights the UFC should consider that would help make that happen.