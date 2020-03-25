Obi Toppin's Parents Want Son to Get Drafted by Warriors, Play with Steph Curry

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

Hours after Obi Toppin announced his intentions to declare for the NBA draft, his parents have started discussing their hopes for their son to end up on the best team possible when he officially becomes a pro.

Speaking on the Raising Fame podcast, Obadiah and Roni Toppin said they'd love for the Dayton Flyers star to join the Golden State Warriors and they had a particularly good reason why.

"I got my few point guards that I always dreamed of playing for, just because they were the truest point guards—like Steph Curry," Toppin's father, a former semi-pro player and street baller, said via NBC Sports. "I think Obi would be great playing with Steph Curry."

There's a strong caveat here worth keeping in mind—Raising Fame is hosted by Sonya and Dell Curry, parents of Stephen and Seth.

Interviewers aside, it's not a ridiculous idea. The Warriors are in line for a lottery pick this year with one of the NBA's worst records at 15-50. Considering Toppin will be one of the first players—if not the first—off the board, a marriage with the Warriors is certainly in play.

Toppin's parents added that Obi wants to go to Golden State as much as they want it.

According to Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, currently has the Warriors picking first and taking Georgia guard Anthony Edwards with the top pick, however, Toppin isn't far behind at No.4 in his latest mock draft.

Depending on how the ping pong balls fall during the lottery, Golden State could wind up picking a bit lower and the idea of adding Toppin may make the most sense. With Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson playing on the perimeter, Toppin could make for a solid pairing in the frontcourt with either Eric Paschall or Draymond Green.

Despite his 6'9", 220-pound frame, Toppin is exceptionally light on his feet and can create plenty of space for himself—to say nothing of his power in transition. The forward averaged 20 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists with Dayton in 2019-20, shooting 63.3 percent from the floor.

That would get Curry's attention for sure.

And if it doesn't, the Toppins have already gone ahead and put in a good word with his parents for good measure.