LeBron James in Video to UCLA Health Staff: Thank You for Hard Work, Dedication

Phil Long/Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared a thank you message to the UCLA health staff for all of their work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"I just want to let you know that ya'll hard work and ya'll dedication does not go unnoticed," James said in the video, via TMZ Sports. "The James Gang family here thanks you guys and hopefully we can get back on our feet and we can get back to our everyday lives very soon. ... The time and the commitment that you guys are putting in, it's truly commendable and remarkable at the same time. So, God bless you guys and can't wait to see you guys again. One love."

As the pandemic continues to grow, hospitals in the United States and around the world are finding themselves overrun with patients and not enough room to support all of them. Medical students at New York University were graduated early, allowing them to join the response effort.



Per ABC 7, Los Angeles County has been the most affected area in California with 662 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 11 deaths.