Eagles Rumors: PHI Made 'Dozens' of FA WR Calls; Wants Young Player for Wentz

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JANUARY 05: Carson Wentz #11 of the Philadelphia Eagles prepares to snap the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 05, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Don't expect the Philadelphia Eagles to make a splash at wide receiver via free agency or the trade market. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles are more likely to seek young alternatives at the position for quarterback Carson Wentz:

"After making dozens of calls on the receiver market in the last week, the belief is the Eagles want a younger player who will mesh with Wentz rather than a veteran who might have his own style of play. They took a similar approach with the offensive staff, opting not to hire a play-caller from the outside. Philly is all-in on Wentz, obviously, so the pieces around him will be tailored accordingly."

                                                                                                      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Bucs Re-Signing Ndamukong Suh

    Five-time Pro Bowl DT will return to Bucs on 1-year, $8M deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs Re-Signing Ndamukong Suh

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Offseason Move the Eagles Could Regret

    Philly might wish it could take this one back 👉

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    1 Offseason Move the Eagles Could Regret

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL WRs Debate Top 5 Ever

    Keenan Allen responds to Stefon Diggs with his top five WRs in NFL history

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    NFL WRs Debate Top 5 Ever

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NBC Re-Airing SNF Classics

    NBCSN will broadcast some of the best SNF games all next week

    Philadelphia Eagles logo
    Philadelphia Eagles

    NBC Re-Airing SNF Classics

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report