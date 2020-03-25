Eagles Rumors: PHI Made 'Dozens' of FA WR Calls; Wants Young Player for Wentz

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Don't expect the Philadelphia Eagles to make a splash at wide receiver via free agency or the trade market. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Eagles are more likely to seek young alternatives at the position for quarterback Carson Wentz:

"After making dozens of calls on the receiver market in the last week, the belief is the Eagles want a younger player who will mesh with Wentz rather than a veteran who might have his own style of play. They took a similar approach with the offensive staff, opting not to hire a play-caller from the outside. Philly is all-in on Wentz, obviously, so the pieces around him will be tailored accordingly."

