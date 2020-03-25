XFL Sack Leader Cavon Walker, Steelers Agree to 1-Year Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMarch 25, 2020

New York Guardians defensive tackle Cavon Walker (99) reacts after a play during an XFL football game against the Tampa Bay Vipers, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Guardians won 23-3. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Cavon Walker is joining the list of XFL players to sign with NFL teams, joining the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, according to his agent JR Rickert:

Walker, 25, had 19 tackles (five for loss), 4.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits in five games for the New York Guardians.  

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Bucs Re-Signing Ndamukong Suh

    Five-time Pro Bowl DT will return to Bucs on 1-year, $8M deal

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Bucs Re-Signing Ndamukong Suh

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    1 Offseason Move the Steelers Could Regret

    Pittsburgh might wish it could take this one back 👉

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    1 Offseason Move the Steelers Could Regret

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL WRs Debate Top 5 Ever

    Keenan Allen responds to Stefon Diggs with his top five WRs in NFL history

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL WRs Debate Top 5 Ever

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    NBC Re-Airing SNF Classics

    NBCSN will broadcast some of the best SNF games all next week

    Pittsburgh Steelers logo
    Pittsburgh Steelers

    NBC Re-Airing SNF Classics

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report