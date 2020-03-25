XFL Sack Leader Cavon Walker, Steelers Agree to 1-Year Contract

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Cavon Walker is joining the list of XFL players to sign with NFL teams, joining the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, according to his agent JR Rickert:

Walker, 25, had 19 tackles (five for loss), 4.5 sacks and nine quarterback hits in five games for the New York Guardians.

